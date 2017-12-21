Christmas 2017: 10 quirky gift ideas for this festive season

Make Christmas special for your loved ones this year. Gift them something unusual. Make Christmas special for your loved ones this year. Gift them something unusual.

While Christmas is about commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, pop-culture ‘rituals’ actually revolve more around exchanging gifts. From Christmas-inspired cups to clothes, there are many gift options available online as well as in the market that one can pick from. While most of us prefer giving gifts that in some way have an emotional connect with our loved ones, we often face difficulties is spotting the right one. If you too are facing a confusion, worry not. We have curated a list of gifts that can be given out during the festive season. Moreover, they aren’t the usual ones that one tends to give but a bit on the quirkier side. So if you have someone in mind who is fond of receiving uncommon gifts and are safe enough to experiment with, give these gifts a try.

Six Pack Beer Belt

(Source: Prezzybox.com) (Source: Prezzybox.com)

Know someone who would prefer a six-pack belt of beer instead of abs, then this could be a perfect gift for them. Many of us have that one friend who would prefer a can of beer over anything else and gifting them something on these lines could really make them happy this Christmas. However, the belt does not come with the cans or bottles (FYI), so adding a couple of them would do no harm. Right?

Price: Rs 624

Portable Table Tennis Set

(Source: Uncommongoods.com) (Source: Uncommongoods.com)

Many of us are often involved in busy 9-5 jobs that give us little to no time to indulge in various activities that we enjoy. Moreover, for someone who travels on a regular basis it is even more tough. If you know someone who loves sports but has no time for it, this portable table tennis set could be apt for them. The retractable net, adjustable paddles and two ping-pong balls can be easily packed and set-up wherever one wants.

Price: Rs 2,566

Antlers Wall Hook

(Source: Chumbak.com) (Source: Chumbak.com)

Know someone who loves to do up their home but in an unusual way? This fascinating wall hook could be an unexpected yet pleasing gift to give them this Christmas. The colour of the wall hook resonates with the festive season and could be a great addition to an empty wall.

Price: Rs 1,295

Salman Fridge Magnet

(Source: Amazon.com) (Source: Amazon.com)

Do you know a Salman Khan fan who also needs a bit of a reminding? This magnet is bound to make them happy. Pleasing to the eye as well as functional, this gift can be help many forgetful individuals remember. Moreover, the magnet also comes with a tweaked motivational bhai quote that adds humour to the gift as well.

Price: Rs 349

Ostrich Pillow

(Source: Bigsmall.in) (Source: Bigsmall.in)

Many of us have that one friend who loves to sleep and doesn’t really need a bed to do that. However, giving them a pillow might just make it more comfortable for them. Interestingly, this pillow has an opening for the mouth and nose, making sure that the person using it would not face any discomforts.

Price: Rs 1,399

Mermaid Tail Blanket

(Source: Bigsmall.in) (Source: Bigsmall.in)

If you know someone who feels extremely cold during winters and wouldn’t mind becoming a mermaid to fight the chill, then this mermaid tail is sure to make them happy.

Price: Rs 2,199

Beard Grooming Kit

(Source: Prezzybox.com) (Source: Prezzybox.com)

Many of us know someone who loves his beard more than anything else. Make him happy this Christmas by gifting them this really fun beard grooming kit.

Price: Rs 2,048

R2-D2 Desktop Vacuum

(Source: Prezzybox.com) (Source: Prezzybox.com)

Know a Star Wars buff who is so messy that s/he could use some help cleaning up as they go around saving the world like a Rebel warrior. Well, R2-D2 to the rescue, ‘coz this engaging robot vacuum will make sure there’s no filth stopping the Rebellion.

Price: Rs 1,336

Globe Liquor Dispenser

(Source: Giftease.com) (Source: Giftease.com)

Know someone who’s quite the globetrotter and a host to world travellers in equal parts? Give this globe liquor dispenser by Urban Chakkar a try.

Price: Rs 1,699

Pac-Man Colour Changing Ghost Lamp

(Source: Prezzybox.com) (Source: Prezzybox.com)

Know Pac-Man fan? Gift them something unusual this Christmas season. This fascinating lamp can change colour and sure add a lot of funk to a party.

Price: Rs 2,048

