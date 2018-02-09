Chocolate’s Day 2018: Romantic gifts that you can give your girlfriend or boyfriend this year

Happy Chocolate Day 2018! Gift your special someone with something chocolatey! (Source: Thinkstock Images) Happy Chocolate Day 2018! Gift your special someone with something chocolatey! (Source: Thinkstock Images)

February is the month of lovers and it’s time to make lovely memories with your loved ones. Valentine’s Day, which has eventually turned into a seven-day affair, which includes Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day followed by the big V-Day. Celebrated on February 9, Chocolate Day is the perfect occasion to savour sweet treats and indulge in cocoa desserts with your partner.

Well, a packet of delicious chocolates is always an easy choice, however, if you want to make their day special here are few special gifts. From a packet of personalised chocolate bars to cakes and museum visits — friends and lovers gift and relish different kinds of chocolates on this day. Here are few ideas for you.

Dedicate a handcrafted and personalised chocolate box

Happy Chocolate Day! And everyone loves a whole box of assorted chocolates! Happy Chocolate Day! And everyone loves a whole box of assorted chocolates!

Life is a box of chocolates, and you never know what you’re going to get. That’s one of the most famous lines from Forest Gump, but there is infinite truth in it as well. This Valentine’s Week, you can choose from a whole range of such handmade chocolates available online and offline, and even go for some personalised versions as well. Be it the wrapper with your names on it, or even the actual chocolate bar embossed with a special message – the possibilities are endless. The gifts start at around Rs 1,000.

Get a Chocolate Spa

Chocolate Day special: Gift your special someone a luxurious chocolate spa treatment at their favourite spa. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Chocolate Day special: Gift your special someone a luxurious chocolate spa treatment at their favourite spa. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

During winters there can be nothing as comforting as a hot aromatic bath. Chocolate has many rejuvenating and healing properties, which is why chocolate spas are one of the more exotic and indulgent spa treatments one can get. Which is why this is a great day to gift your special someone a luxurious chocolate spa treatment at their favourite spa. And better yet, go for a couple deal. You can also choose to buy a chocolate spa kit online and spend some quality time together at home. Treatments usually start at around Rs 1,200.

Chocolate Lip Balm

Chocolate lip balms can be a perfect winter gift. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Chocolate lip balms can be a perfect winter gift. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

The goodness of chocolate is not just a treat or your taste buds but also for your skin. Especially during winters, people tend to suffer from chapped and dry lips. Much like a spa, chocolate balms make for lovely, aromatic and tasty lip balms so that your next kiss can be so much more interesting. So this Chocolate’s Day, gift your Valentine an organic chocolate lip balm.

Bake a chocolate cake

This prune cake can make for a perfect desert this Chocolate day. This prune cake can make for a perfect desert this Chocolate day.

It’s simple. It’s a classic. And that’s exactly why very few things beat a self-baked chocolate cake to impress your partner. So, what are you waiting for? Take out your chef hat and make some delicious chocolate cake for your loved ones and friends.

ALSO READ | Valentine’s Week 2018 Special: Share Your Love by Making These Delicious Chocolate Recipes

Visit the Chocolate Museum

Celebrate Chocolate Day with a guided tour of India’s one of a kind Chocolate Museum. Celebrate Chocolate Day with a guided tour of India’s one of a kind Chocolate Museum.

The M&N Chocolate Museum in Ooty, Tamil Nadu, would make for an interesting visit for any chocolate lover, with various chocolate sculptures and a brief history of chocolate thanks to a guided tour, which ends at the shop where you get many varieties of chocolates to take back home as souvenirs.

