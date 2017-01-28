Your Chinese zodiac horoscope for the Year of the Rooster 2017

How will the Rooster energy affect you? (Source: Thinkstock Images) How will the Rooster energy affect you? (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Bidding farewell to the Year of the Monkey, China — and other countries with a significant Chinese population — roped in the Year of the Rooster on February 28, 2017. Traditional Chinese astrology groups people into one of 12 animals based on their year of birth, and it is firmly believed that your animal has a huge influence on various aspects of your life — personality, future, career, love and general luck. We browsed through scores of fortune tellers to see what astrologists have predicted for your spirit animal in the Year of the Rooster.

RAT

(Born in 1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008)

In the year 2017, the fortune of people with Chinese zodiac sign Rat may be rather tempered, though, your professional fortune looks good, allowing a smooth development. This year, avoid any risky investment because a stable salary can be enough to maintain a good living. Your relationship with colleagues will be pleasant and harmonious, and a love affair may emerge from it. However, you really need to find a way to release the pressure from heavy workload, or it may lead to some mental problems and illness.

OX

(Born in 1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009)

For those with the Chinese zodiac sign Ox, there is positive movement in all quarters in 2017. Owing to your stable personality, both career and wealth in 2017 will see a steady growth. There may be rumours about you but as long as you stick to your own work habit and pace, those rumours won’t hinder your career development. This year is good for your love life. Especially for those who are married, some romantic dates will refresh your marriage. As for fitness, you need to keep a healthy diet and cut down on smoking and drinking.

TIGER

(Born in 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010)

As a whole, 2017 is expected to be quite nice for those born in the Year of the Tiger. You will be busy with work, and there are indications that you may get a promotion at work and/or an increase in salary. If there is a chance to go on a business trip, then go and get it, for it may further improve your career prospects this year. It’s a good year for wealth as well, but the thing is not to be greedy and stop doing risky investments once you sense some disadvantageous changes.

RABBIT

(Born in 1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011)

The 2017 prediction for those born in the Chinese zodiac sign of the Rabbit is that they should expect some changes this year. This looks like a tough year for you and you may experience a job transfer or marriage crisis. For health concerns, you are advised to stay away from outdoor activities. The good aspect is that if you can persevere through these difficulties, there might be some good news and unexpected achievements by the end of the year.

DRAGON

(Born in 1916, 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

For people born in the Year of Dragon, 2017 looks to be a stable year. Although, you may face several ups and downs in career and wealth, most of you will make full use of your charming characteristics and solve these pestering problems. This year, women are expeted to fair better than the men all through the year. Your are advised to be more patient and understanding towards family members. Take care of your health, you may face some challenges if you do exercise regularly and have healthy lifestyle.

SNAKE

(Born in 1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

People born in the Year of Snake have a good year in store for them, especially for working professionals. Besides your brilliant talent and assiduous effort, there are some big developments in store. Although income will increase, you still need to make a detailed plan for all expenses. You can accumulate abundant wealth if only you practise a bit of economy. Meanwhile, you will gain sweet love and stable marriage life in 2017. For those who are married, you would need to exercise a bit of patience and show respect towards your partner for a sweet and harmonious love life. However, health condition needs to be paid much attention to.

HORSE

(Born in 1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Those with the Chinese zodiac sign Horse will have a good fortune in 2017. You will witness a good development in almost every aspect in life. You may even get promoted because of your excellent performance at work, get a lot of money as the wealth stars shine bright on you. In terms of love and relationship, you may find your soulmate, provided you use your head as much as your heart. On the overall health front, you should have nothing much to worry about this year, but you should keep an eye out nevertheless.

GOAT

(Born in 1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)

If you were born in the Year of the Goat, this is a tricky year for you. Many ups and downs will fall on every aspect. You may face some low time in your career, but you shouldn’t give up. Hard work and perseverance will create opportunities in your career. Stay away from high-risk investments this year. Luck in love affairs may bring surprises, but if not handled properly, it may break the family or relationship. You may suffer from health problems in 2017, so more exercise and rational diet are advised.

MONKEY

(Born in 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)

People born in the Year of Monkey will embrace a favourable turn in life this year. In 2017, your fortune in work and money is closely associated with each other. In work, you will get valuable chances, and if you strive as hard as before, you could get some really bright career prospects. Meanwhile, finances look up too, which would enable you to save up a little. Besides, it is wise to give more time and care to families and health issues.

ROOSTER

(Born in 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)

For those born in the Year of the Rooster, though this is your year, it’s slated to be a difficult one. It could prove to be very hard for you to make breakthroughs at work, despite putting in a lot of effort. Accordingly, the income is also not favorable on account of being affected by career, but if you’re smart with managing your money, you could make ends meet. On the love and relationship front, things will be smooth, provided you’re tolerant and caring towards your partner, which will balance out the bad luck. Health-wise, you are suggested to take regular physical examinations.

DOG

(Born in 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)

People born in the Year of Dog have a good fortune in 2017. As long as you work hard, you are likely to progress and get promoted at your workplace. Stay away from high-risk investments because this is not a year for taking chances. You have have a good relationship with others in 2017 if you are modest and willing to listen to their opinions. Your health might be affected by some ailments, but you can stay healthy as long as you follow a balanced lifestyle and do more exercise.

PIG

(Born in 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)

The Chinese zodiac prediction indicates that 2017 brings in a lukewarm fortune to people born in the Year of Pig. Those who frequently go abroad for business trips will have a good year as these trips will translate to positive changes in their career and wealth. Luck will be better if you make an effort to showcase new ideas and adopt new strategies in your workplace as well as your life. Pay special attention to your interpersonal relationships, or it might get a bit lonely, making it difficult to find a helping soul around when in trouble. As for health, you should opt for a more regular exercise schedule and follow a healthy and balanced diet; overall there seems to be nothing to worry about.

