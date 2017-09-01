Chicken eaters don’t wash it down with whiskey: Report

Mutton lovers are totally in favour of consuming their meat with beer. It is seven times more preferred than whiskey and vodka. Source:File photo) Mutton lovers are totally in favour of consuming their meat with beer. It is seven times more preferred than whiskey and vodka. Source:File photo)

Beer holds prime importance in all chicken lovers’ hearts, more than double the preference they have for vodka and almost six times more loved than whiskey, reveals a food report. Magicpin, a local discovery platform, has come up with a report that highlights the meat consumption trends across Delhi/NCR and Bengaluru.

The brand did a detailed study of close to million restaurant bills to come up with interesting insights for this report. “We wanted to find out if all the hue and cry about disrupting values or standing up for animal welfare ultimately influences what we choose to be served on our plates or not,” Anshoo Sharma, CEO and founder of Magicpin, said in a statement.

The data indicates that chicken consumption is 33 per cent more in Bengaluru as compared with Gurugram. As far as chicken and drinks are concerned, 47 out of every 1,000 bills for chicken across Delhi/NCR and Bengaluru show patrons enjoy beer along with it. Only 2.1 per cent of chicken bills indicate vodka consumption.

Chicken eaters do not order whiskey with their dishes, which is clear from the data — only 0.7 per cent consumption is done across all the cities. In the NCR region, Faridabad and Ghaziabad are lowest in mutton consumption at only 0.7 per cent.

Mutton lovers are totally in favour of consuming their meat with beer. It is seven times more preferred than whiskey and vodka. Fish is not just the staple of Bengalis, but is also quite popular in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru consumes maximum quantity of fish at 1.4 per cent.Fish lovers love their dish with beer, which is 13.8 per cent of the pie. Pork is three times more loved in Bengaluru than in Delhi at 1.7 per cent. The interesting fact here is that while Delhi consumes only 0.6 per cent pork, Faridabad consumes most in the NCR at 1.4 per cent.

The other NCR cities of Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad also beat the national capital when it comes to consuming pork.

