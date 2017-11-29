Change is everything, says Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar plans to give back to the society both as a doctor and as an ambassador of India in different parts of the world. (Source: File Photo) Manushi Chhillar plans to give back to the society both as a doctor and as an ambassador of India in different parts of the world. (Source: File Photo)

Newly-crowned Miss World Manushi Chhillar believes that change, and not success, is everything.

“I think change is everything, something common in all entrepreneurs.

“We not only love what we do but we want change that is why we do it,” she said at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) here on Wednesday.

She feels that everyone can make a difference to the world. “We don’t have to be Miss World to do that. Even if you give a smile, it will bring change.”

Manushi was in a chat with Ronnie Screwvala, Founder, UpGrad, on the second day of the summit at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC).

She said as Miss World and a future doctor her purpose is the same as she wants to do something good for the society. “If I hadn’t won, I’d still be doing what I do.”

She plans to give back to the society both as a doctor and as an ambassador of India in different parts of the world.

On communication, she said coming from a doctor’s family it came naturally to her. She believed communication is key to the profession as a doctor has to communicate with his or her patients.

“It’s also become easy to communicate when you say what you believe,” the girl from Haryana added.

“Believe strongly in yourself and have purpose. Others will also believe you,” was her advice to women entrepreneurs who feel like giving up in the face of odds.

Health and hygiene are the causes she wants to support as Miss World. She said she has been working for menstrual hygiene across India.

Stressing on the need for equal opportunities for women in society, she said they should get this because they are equally capable.

“I shouldn’t be treated differently because I am a woman, then only it will be an equal world,” she added.

Manushi received a warm welcome at the HICC. Several delegates were seen vying to click pictures with her.

Earlier, she received a grand welcome at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. She was accompanied by Julia Evelyn Morley, the Chairwoman of the Miss World Organisation, which runs the annual Miss World and bi-annual Mister World competitions.

On her arrival, senior GMR officials greeted her with a bouquet and escorted her to the GMR lounge, where she interacted with officials and airport staff.

