Boys get more care than girls: Research

A doctoral research on problems faced by women students of the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda has revealed that 22 per cent girl students felt that gender discrimination and undue importance given to their brothers are the main reasons for low participation of women in higher education.

The finding was part of Dr Arti Bhatti’s doctoral research on the subject following which she was conferred the doctorate during the recently held convocation of the MSU. The sample size of the survey done in 2014 was 1,510 women from academics and non-academics sections of the university. Bhatti who discussed findings of her survey here, on Sunday, ahead of International Women’s Day also said that only 10 per cent of women students go for higher studies after graduation