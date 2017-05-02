Beware! This Blue Whale online suicide challenge is scaring parents world over

Blue Whale: A life threatening game! (Source: Twitter) Blue Whale: A life threatening game! (Source: Twitter)

Online games have become a way of life. From the Candy Crush mania to the slavish obsession for Pokemon Go and the infatuation with Angry Birds — there are many games that keep us hooked on our mobile phones. What’s more, games like Counter Strike and Need for Speed have long since been teenagers’ favourite online addiction. While there are a few disadvantages of playing games non-stop, it does help one beat the stress. But, can you imagine a game that can take your life?

A new online gaming challenge called Blue Whale has reportedly been challenging kids to commit suicide at the final stage. No, we’re not kidding, it’s actually true. What’s shocking is that it is linked to almost 100 teenage deaths in Russia and is said to have originated there. Khaleej Times reported that a WhatsApp alert has been doing the rounds which reads: “Any parents out there or anyone that knows of any kids playing an online game called ‘Blue Whale’, please get your kids off this game. It sets them 50 challenges and the last one is to commit suicide.”

Moreover, there are many schools that have been warned about the game due to multiple death cases linked to the game in UK. Several online websites have also said that it starts with a few challenges, from watching horror movies to cutting shapes on their skin, and the final challenge is suicide. The gaming users are asked to send pictures as evidence, or else threat messages are hurled back at them.

But, the most frightening bit is that once downloaded, the application-based game hacks the user’s phone and accesses all the details. It is also being said that you cannot uninstall or delete it. Rather than being a fun way to break the monotony, it turning into a menace. And, with the number of suicides being reported, it is a lethal addiction.

Though, there are some suggestions floating online that this may be some sort of a viral hoax.

But, this is not the first time such a dangerous game has made news. In 2015, a game named ‘Charlie Charlie Challenge’ went viral which set out to get kids into the contact of spirits and supernatural elements. The rules of the game were to place two pens atop each other and create a grid with the four sectors labelled yes and no. Then, the players had to say aloud: “Charlie, Charlie, come play with me”.

Spooky, right?

