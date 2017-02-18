Believe it or not: Kate Middleton uses a jar of Nutella as part of her skincare routine

Deborah Mitchell prepped Kate Middleton’s skin for the Baftas. In this photo, the royal can be seen at the venue. (Source: AP) Deborah Mitchell prepped Kate Middleton’s skin for the Baftas. In this photo, the royal can be seen at the venue. (Source: AP)

We have heard about weird skincare routines in the past – starting from sheep placenta facials to bird poop skincare treatments – but using an entire jar of Nutella in a face mask for beautiful, healthy skin is a first. As weird as it sounds, Kate Middleton’s personal beautician – who prepped her skin on the day of the royal wedding and most recently at the Baftas – revealed the secret behind the Duchess’ glowing skin.

On a royal beauty special episode on UK show ‘This Morning’, Deborah Mitchell talked about the DIY secrets behind the royal’s skincare routine and it actually included a jar of Nutella as the main ingredient in a homemade face mask. The beautician said, “Now I’ve actually used this at home, and I’ve actually used this on some of my clients – not naming any names.”

Even though the routine is a little unorthodox we don’t really have reasons to doubt her, after all her clients include A-listers like Victoria Beckham and Gwyneth Paltrow and they do have perfect complexions. During the show, Mitchell also gave some free advice for a red-carpet worthy skin. She recommended a DIY face scrub made by mixing together a jar of chocolate spread, sugar and lip balm – all you need to do is just smooth it over your skin.

She also drew a bath filled with oats and said: “This is something that we can all do at home, with no cost.”

Would you be willing to try out such unorthodox treatments? Let us know in the comments below.

