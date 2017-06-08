Being married may cut risk of death: study

The team found that people with high cholesterol were 16 per cent more likely to be alive at the end of the study if they were married. (Source: File Photo) The team found that people with high cholesterol were 16 per cent more likely to be alive at the end of the study if they were married. (Source: File Photo)

Marriage may be good for your health, say, scientists, including one of Indian origin, who have found that tying the knot cuts the risk of death from high blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes.

“Some of our earlier studies have shown that people who suffer a heart attack will have higher survival rates if they are married. This new study has helped to unpick some of the underlying factors behind this,” said Rahul Potluri from Aston University in the UK.

Researchers studied over a million adults with the three main risk factors for heart disease – high blood pressure, high cholesterol and type 2 diabetes. They then conducted a follow-up after five years later.

The team found that people with high cholesterol were 16 per cent more likely to be alive at the end of the study if they were married.

The same was true for diabetes and high blood pressure, with married people having 14 per cent and 10 per cent higher survival respectively compared to those who were single, ‘The Sun’ reported.

“Our research suggests that marriage offers a protective effect, which is probably down to having support in controlling the key risk factors for heart disease,” said Paul Carter, lead researcher from Aston University.

“The findings should not be seen as a reason to get married, but rather as encouragement for people to build strong support networks with their families and friends,” Carter said

