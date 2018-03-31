April Fool’s Day 2018: 7 ways to prank your friends with wacky gifts

Happy April Fool’s Day: Here’s how you can poke fun at friends this year! (Source: Thinkstock Images) Happy April Fool’s Day: Here’s how you can poke fun at friends this year! (Source: Thinkstock Images)

If you are a prankster, and people know you for having a practical joke up your sleeves, then April Fool’s Day is surely your time of the year. It is that one day when you can crack any joke and get away with it… Well, almost! Celebrated on April 1, the day is an annual commemoration in many European and Western countries where people play jokes and spread hoax news. The victim becomes the fool. Many magazines, media houses, and websites also come up with fake reports and funny stories (other than the usual) on the day. If you too want to make your April Fools’ Day amusing but are short of ideas, fret not.

Here are a bunch of fun ideas that you can try on your friends. However, make sure you have a backup plan in case they get too bugged by it. Probably a brick of ice cream would do. Check out these exciting ideas out and give some of them a try this April Fool’s Day.

Fake Poop Prank

Know someone who hates poop? Try this prank on them. (Source: Bigsmall.com) Know someone who hates poop? Try this prank on them. (Source: Bigsmall.com)

While this may seem like a visually disgusting prank, it sure can do wonders on April Fool’s Day. Put this fake rubber poop around their workplace, sitting area or even the toilet lit. Wait for the reaction, which we are sure is going to be a treat to watch.

Price: Rs 299

Realistic Tongue

Want to creep someone out? This could be a good option. (Source: Amazon.com) Want to creep someone out? This could be a good option. (Source: Amazon.com)

If you want to scare and prank a person at the same time, then using this creepy rubber tongue is your go-to prop. You can either put it near their sitting area or do a little drama stating that your tongue fell out.

Price: Rs 584

‘Double Trouble’ flavoured Lip Balms

Add some Add some spice to someone’s life with this lip balm.

This lip balm is not just greasy for the lips but also does wonders to them. Wondering how this could be an April Fool’s Day prank? Handcrafted from natural ingredients, this KFC’s Double Trouble Lip Balms will be available in a combination of two lip smackin’ flavors – Yellow American Mustard and Red Sweet Chilli – in one compact case. If you want to play a subtle prank, give this lip-balm a try.

Price: Rs 99

Donald Trump Talking Toilet Paper Roll

Do you know a Donald Trump fan? (Source: Amazon.com) Do you know a Donald Trump fan? (Source: Amazon.com)

This talking toilet paper prank could be a very subtle yet interesting way to fool someone on April 1. For someone who is enjoying their peaceful time in the washroom, Trump’s voice would be quite a shock. Give this prank a try, the US president’s voice is definitely the last thing people expect in their bathroom.

Price: Rs 843

RC Infrared Remote Control Cockroach

Know someone scared of insects? (Source: Amazon.com) Know someone scared of insects? (Source: Amazon.com)

If you know someone who is scared of cockroaches more than anything else on earth, then these remote control roaches could be just the thing you need. You could either leave them around their house or package them in an interesting way like a chocolate box.

Price: Rs 910

Creative Spoof Funny Trick Toy Props Nail

Scare someone with these creative nails. (Source: Amazon.com) Scare someone with these creative nails. (Source: Amazon.com)

Now, this could be both spooky and funny. Make sure you don’t play this prank on the light-hearted or else you could get in some real trouble.

Price: Rs 455

Electric Shock Cube Toy Gift

Now, this is one unexpected prank you need to try this year. (Source: Amazon.com) Now, this is one unexpected prank you need to try this year. (Source: Amazon.com)

If you know someone who is a fan of Rubik’s cube, then this prank is going to make them dread it. Evil as it may sound, this is one prank that many would not be able to predict.

Price: Rs 455

Go all out this April Fool’s Day!

