April Fool’s Day 2017 Pranks, Jokes, Quotes, Images, Facebook Status, Whatsapp Messages, Wallpapers

April Fool’s Day which falls on April 1 is that time of the year where people spend the entire day either playing pranks or on the lookout for tricks and hoaxes. Although the day, also called All Fools’ Day, has been celebrated for several centuries throughout the world, its exact origin still remains a mystery. There are many legends behind it and historians speculate that it dates back to 1582, when France switched from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar. A section of people around that time failed to realise that the start of the new year had moved to January 1 and in their ignorance continued to celebrate it during the last week of March through April 1. As a result, those who didn’t change were referred to as fools by the ones who adopted the new calendar.

Historians have also linked April Fools’ Day to ancient festivals celebrated at the end of March in Rome such as Hilaria, where people dressed up in disguises. Then there is another legend based around 18th century when celebrations became a Scottish tradition and people were sent on phony errands and ‘kick me’ signs or fake tails were pinned on people’s derriere. Whatever be the origin, the truth is, even in modern times, the celebrations are still going strong.

If playing tricks is not your thing then you can lighten up somebody’s day with these jokes, quotes and Whatsapp messages. Take a look.

If people say you are crazy, be patient;

If they say you are a moron, relax;

If they say you are stupid, be cool;

But if they say you are smart, then slap these stupid people.

Happy All Fools’ Day!

Earth may stop rotating;

Birds may stop flying;

Candles may stop melting;

And hearts may stop beating.

But your brain will never start working.

‘April Fool’s Day’

Jab tum aaine ke paas jate ho,

To aaina kehta hai Beautiful Beautiful,

Jab tum aaine se door jate ho,

To aaina kehta hai April Fool! April Fool!

Someone…

Misses U…

Needs U…

Worries about U

Is lonely without U

Guess Who?

A Monkey in the zoo…

Happy April Fool’s Day!

This is the day upon which we are reminded of what we are on the other three hundred and sixty-four. ~Mark Twain

31st March Or 1st April

A fool is a fool… Doesn’t matter.

Wishing a very happy, prosperous and joyful Fool Day to the King of Fools.

Hey you know which is the best day to propose to a girl?

April 1

You know why??

If she accepts it’s your luck otherwise just tell April Foooool

The trouble with practical jokes is that very often they get elected. ~ Will Rogers

I may forget to wish you on Diwali, Christmas or even New Year

But I am very thankful to God that I remember and wish you on a very special day meant for people like you.

Happy April Fool!

The world is full of fools; and he who would not wish to see one, must not only shut himself up alone, but must also break his looking-glass. ~ Bioleau

Don’t approach a goat from the front, a horse from the back, or a fool from any side. ~ Jewish Proverb

Just close your eyes and think of yourself for 10 seconds. Open your eyes. Now you will realize that you have wasted 10 seconds thinking of a fool. Happy April Fool’s Day!

Dear Friend, I am surprised at your wit, your intellect, your wisdom and your knowledge. But more importantly, I am surprised at my false praise of you!

Happy All Fools’ day!

Sardar got into a bus on 1st April

when conductor asked for ticket.

He gave Rs.10/-

and took the ticket and said April fool.

I have pass.

A : Your Attractive

B : Your the Best

C : Your Cute

D : Your Dear to Me

E : Your Excellent

F : Your Funny

G : Your Good-Looking

H : He He He……..

I : I’m

J : JOKING

Happy April Fool’s Day!

Today is April Fool’s Day.

Believe nothing and trust no one.

Just like any other day.

Happy April Fool’s Day!

This year’s biggest April Fools joke is brought to you by Mother Nature. “Here’s some warm weather, April Fools.

New year, new fools.

But how can we ignore the old fools like you?

It is a highlight for you now.

Have a rocking day!

Fool ne

Foolon ki

Phoolwari main

Fool ke saath wish kiya hai

U r the most

Beauti fool

Wonder fool

And color fool

Among all fool’s

Happy April Fool’s Day!

