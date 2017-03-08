Anushka Sharma sends out a strong message on feminism with her outfit

Anushka Sharma in a statement Dior tee. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma in a statement Dior tee. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

There’s no way to escape reality, we are living in turbulent times. The year started with Donald Trump assuming the role of POTUS and attempting to establish a global gag rule. The US President signed an order which banned the US government from giving funding to health groups that offer perform or actively promote abortions. It’s inevitable that the ripple effects will have devastating consequences on the health of women and girls around the globe. But back home too, things aren’t that bright.

On a personal level, Anushka Sharma has been through a lot. In 2015, the actress was subjected to a barrage of negative comments by trolls who claimed to belong to the Virat Kohli fanclub. She was been targeted for Kohli’s poor performance in the semi-final match against Australia during the ICC Cricket World Cup – he was dismissed after just one run. The cricketer later came out in support of his lady love and slammed the trolls on social media with a strong message of his own.

“Shame on those people who have been having a go at anushka for the longest time and connecting every negative thing to her. Shame on those people calling themselves educated. Shame on blaming and making fun of her when she has no control over what i do with my sport. If anything she has only motivated and given me more positivity. This was long time coming. Shame on these people that hide and take a dig. And i dont need any respect for this post. Have some compassion and respect her. Think of how your sister or girlfriend or wife would feel if someone trolled them and very conveniently rubbished them in public. #nocompassion#nocommonsense”

Shame on people for trolling @AnushkaSharma non-stop. Have some compassion. She has always only given me positivity pic.twitter.com/OBIMA2EZKu — Virat #STROGN Kohli (@imVkohli) March 28, 2016

Ever since the actress has been more vocal about feminism and recently, we spotted her in a casual off-duty look where she was seen wearing a Dior tee with the slogan “We should all be feminists” written on it. It’s good to see that the actress is happily wearing the message on her sleeves. After all, in a country where fashionistas look up to Bollywood celebs for inspiration, this is a sensible and responsible way of endorsing her feminist ideology. If you recall, it is the same top which she was seen flaunting on the cover of Vogue’s March 2017 issue.

Prior to this, Sharma even quashed rumours that Phillauri is produced by Virat Kohli. In a statement she said, “I have always led my career with dignity and often chose to maintain a dignified silence on many untruthful stories, that doesn’t mean you can take my silence as my weakness and say anything without checking with me or my team. I am more than capable of producing and promoting my own films. Thank you.”

Alankrita Shrivastava’s Lipstick Under My Burkha was banned by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Alankrita Shrivastava’s Lipstick Under My Burkha was banned by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

While we are talking about misogyny, let’s remember how Alankrita Shrivastava’s Lipstick Under My Burkha was banned by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on grounds of being too “lady-oriented” – like there’s actually something like that. The board also claimed that the film had many sex scenes. It’s appalling how films with explicit kissing, sex scenes and objectification of women like Grand Masti and Mastizaade were allowed earlier but not a film which explores nuances of a modern day female life.

Also, recently in a turn of events, DU student Gurmehar Kaur’s voice of dissent against ABVP (RSS’ political student arm) was quelled by right-wing political authorities which fulminated into rape threats and misogynistic tweets from thousands of men across the country. While there are a few celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Richa Chadda, Gautam Gambhir and Shahshi Tharoor coming out in support of Kaur, there are a thousand others calling her anti-national and slamming her for the same.

While we know that things can’t change overnight as it’s more deep-rooted than we would like to believe, it’s good to see that Indian women aren’t shirking from voicing their opinion, even if it means wearing a statement tee.

