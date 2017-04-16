An Alternate Course

Members of Musawar. Jasbir Malhi Members of Musawar. Jasbir Malhi

FOR the last few months, as many as 20 young women and men from varied creative fields such as painting, photography, design, theatre and music among others have been giving shape to Musawar, an art community which has been formed, “to provide city artists a common platform to stand upon.” Co-founded by freelance artists Aditi Mittal, Anay Dhiman, along with Azal Dosanjh, the community promotes young artists striving to do public art projects together, as well as making the city more artistically vibrant. Some of the members of Musawar are college students, while many are independent artists. Earlier this week, Musawar unveiled their first wall art project at the Alliance Francaise, Chandigarh.

The theme on the wall is a depiction of the confluence of Ganga and the invisible river, Saraswati. The artists have attempted to bring together the architectural beauty of France and Chandigarh on the heritage building of Alliance Française, with Van Gogh’s The Starry Night forming a stunning background. Le Corbusier is the unifying point of this confluence. The design on the side wall is a celebration of Corbusier and a tribute to the architect’s vision.

Before the actual work on the wall began, which was at the end of March, two months of preparation went into creating designs, debunking ideas and finalising what to do on the wall. The entire working group, including the core team comprised 13 artists, two of whom were involved in covering the entire process on cameras. “While we were working on the wall, we had so many people spending time watching the process, asking us questions and being involved in our passion,” said Mittal, who works with different mediums and forms.

The idea of an art community, explains Sharanya Singh, who is pursuing fine arts at MCM DAV college, is important so that upcoming artists get a platform to work on varied artistic endeavours. “While we were creating the wall, we had so many people offering us interesting wall and graffiti art projects, including work on the Zirakpur flyover. We, as a group, do regular art activities and want to expand our circle,” says Singh. Tarannum Caur, a poet and artist, working with portraits and pop art majorly, has created one of the largest elements of this wall — the face of Le Corbusier — and hopes that the community will find both success and appreciation.

