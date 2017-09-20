Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top deals on Biba, Pantaloons, Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, Ray Ban, and more

Amazon’s Great Indian sale is here! Heavy discounts on smartphones and footwear. (Source: File Photo) Amazon’s Great Indian sale is here! Heavy discounts on smartphones and footwear. (Source: File Photo)

After Flipkart, another big name in the e-commerce industry, Amazon, has come out with attractive offers and discounts for its users. The Amazon’s Great Indian Sale – which started from 12 noon today and will continue till September 24 – has come up with a wide range of discounts for the festive season.

The latest deals are applicable on several categories including home appliances, smartphones, tablets, laptops, furniture, kitchen products, clothing, beauty products and accessories. Swati Bhargava, the co-founder of CashKaro, a cash back website and partner to both Flipkart and Amazon India says, “This time, it is not ‘start of the month’ sale, it is mid-month. There will be a little bit of cash crunch also, which is why this is a good time to bring in cards and EMI offers.”

Amazon is offering up to 70% off on popular brands like Pantaloons, United Colors of Benetton, Adidas, Puma Tommy Hilfiger, and Biba, to name a few. There will also be a 65% discount on UCB and Puma footwear and more than 50% discount on Caprese, Wildcraft, Baggit, and Lavie. You will also get 10% to 50% discount on all kinds of jewellery.

For book lovers, Amazon is offering a cashback of Rs 400 on joining its Kindle Unlimited plan for a year. There will be daily deals on e-books as well.

For sunglasses freaks, discount of 50% or more on sunglasses from Fastrack, Ray-Ban, and Vogue will be available. The same goes for spectacle frames. And for gadget lovers, Amazon is offering up to 40% off on smartphones across various brands like Apple, Samsung, Motorola and Xiaomi and nearly 30% off on Micromax Canvas Infinity and Sony Xperia phones. Other top offers include OnePlus 3T for less than Rs 25000.

More than 20% off Lenovo and HP laptops and around 20% to 40% discount on refrigerators, washing machines and televisions are also available.

Go crazy!

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd