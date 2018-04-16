Akshaya Tritiya gold offers: Check out Best offers on gold, platinum and diamond jewellery

Akshaya Tritiya 2018: On this auspicious day, these are some of the offers and discounts available on gold, diamond and platinum. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Akshaya Tritiya 2018: On this auspicious day, these are some of the offers and discounts available on gold, diamond and platinum. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Akshaya Tritiya is considered an auspicious time to buy gold as it signifies the beginning of good luck and success in one’s life. On this day, many people invest in gold or buy gold for future occasions with a belief that it shall yield favourable results. Naturally, there are many people who look to buy this customary metal around this time, which is why most leading jewellery stores are offering great discounts on gold, platinum and diamond jewellery for visitors to come and shop to their heart’s content. Here are some of the discount offers that you can avail from some of the leading jewellery stores and brands.

Malabar Gold and Diamonds

For the Akshaya Tritiya special, Malabar Gold and Diamonds have an exclusive offer that guarantees a free gold coin on purchase of jewellery worth Rs 15,000. If the order value is Rs 30,000, then two gold coins will be offered free.

Orra Jewellers

Orra Jewellers is offering a zero per cent making charge on gold coins and bars, and the offer is valid till April 18. One can also avail a discount of 27 per cent on diamond jewellery and 50 per cent off on making charges of gold jewellery.

Tanishq

Tanishq offers up to 25 per cent off on making charges of gold and diamond jewellery value, starting till April 18. The brand’s new collection Mangalam offers a wide range of designs starting from Rs 10,000 and one can upgrade their old jewellery by exchanging and getting 100 per cent value on their older gold jewellery.

Om Jewellers

Om Jewellers is also offering a discount on making charges, which include 51 per cent off on making of gold, platinum and uncut diamond jewellery, and zero making on IGI certified diamond jewellery.

PC Chandra Jewellers

Kolkata’s leading jeweller, PC Chandra Jewellers is offering gold coins to customers who purchase jewellery till April 22. One can assuredly get a gold coin on every purchase from their showrooms in India, except the one in Agartala. The dates may be different for various cities and should be verified by the customer.

