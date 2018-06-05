Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta’s engagement invite is here and it’s as grand as you can imagine

With "Shubhaarambh" from the movie Kai Po Che, playing in the background, the invite is being sent from parents Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, and siblings Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 5, 2018 12:02:53 pm
Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta engagement invitation, Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta engagement, Ambani engagement party, Akash Ambani engagement, Video invite Akash Ambani, Shuhaarambh ambani engagement card, indian express, indian express news Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani are set to be officially engaged on June 30. (Source: File Photo)
The much-awaited big fat Indian wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta is around the corner. While the official invitation is yet to follow, the save the date video invite for the duo’s engagement is out. And no surprises there–it’s GRAND.

With “Shubhaarambh” from the movie Kai Po Che, playing in the background, the invite is being sent from parents Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, and siblings Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani. The video invite for the engagement party that is set on June 30 features Akash in a formal suit, while Shloka looks lovely in a close-up shot, wearing a traditional lehenga.

ALSO READ | Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta engagement: Here’s Nita Ambani’s poem ‘A Story of Love’ for the couple

Check out the video invite here.

ALSO READ | Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta engagement: Here’s sister Isha Ambani’s loving speech

Earlier this year in March, Akash, the eldest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani had popped the question to Shloka Mehta, his childhood friend and long-time girlfriend. This had been followed by a star-studded party at the Ambani residence.

The official engagement celebrations will be held at the Ambani’s Altamount Road residence in Mumbai, Antilia.

