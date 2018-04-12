Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among ‘World’s Most Admired People 2018’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone make it to the list of World’s Most Admired People 2018. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone make it to the list of World’s Most Admired People 2018. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are among the Most Admired People in 2018, according to an annual study compiled by YouGov. All three Bollywood beauties have been seen as power icons worldwide and have also carved out a niche for themselves in their respective fields. While Aishwarya was placed at the 11th spot, Chopra and Padukone followed close behind on the subsequent 12th and 13th numbers.

For the study, YouGov covered the views of people in 35 countries – the most ever – and interviewed more than 37,000 people.

In a list heavily peppered with political influencers and entrepreneurs, these beauties have made the cut in the female list. Other Indians to be featured are Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amitabh Bachchan in the 8th and 9th position (in the men’s list) respectively.

The study was topped by actor turned humanitarian Angelina Jolie in the female list and Microsoft founder Bill Gates in the list for men.

YouGov split their data into local categories, allowing one to see which faces were most popular in their country, and in India Kiran Bedi topped with a 10.10 per cent admiration score. She was followed by Lata Mangeshkar and PV Sindhu. The men’s section included names like Modi, MS Dhoni and Barack Obama.

