Accessorise your home for the upcoming festive season

The festive season brings along bright spirited cheer all along, so why should the homes be left behind. Use rich fabrics, strings of lights and decorative mirrors to highlight your home, suggest experts.

Experts at Jaypore.com and interior designer Punam Kalra have listed a few ways:

Go Bright. Go all out with bright colours to bring out the hidden beauty of your house. Home linen in rich fabrics like silk or heavy brocade work best during the festivities. Metallic colours like gold, copper and silver go perfectly with the festive theme.

Accessorise your home to give it a complete made-over look. Give in to the festive feel by using rich fabrics and colours. Various colourful motifs, strings of lights, and bandhanwars beautify the home making it festival ready.

Idols in copper and brass are very much in demand during this time. For religious as well as décor purpose, these are an all-time favourite. A beautiful Ganesha made of brass at the entrance would look just lovely. Even when it comes to gifting, this could be just perfect.

Flowers are an all-time favourite in Indian households. Marigolds and jasmine are usually the flavours of the season. These look perfect especially at the entrance door.

Touch of Silver. Silver plated brass tea lights are definitely in for the season. Lights in brass and copper look just perfect. Tea lights, fairy lights, electric candles, diyas — choose from unusual and contemporary lighting choices brass candle stands or copper diya stands. Lamp shades made of metal or ceramic look classy yet contemporary; bring along the earthy look and feel.

Decorative mirrors and art are easy options for dressing the walls and accessorising corner tables and consoles. Metal wall hangings are another possibility to add on to the glamour quotient.

Table Setting. An impressive table setting makes its presence felt. Table mats in brass with coordinated vases and candelabras in glass with gold candles — a fragrant flower arrangement; crockery and cutlery formally laid out — last but not the least the right glassware complete the table decor.

Use of Antiques. A collection of antiques and figurines kept in one corner can look very impressive. It can be an assortment of colours, sizes and so on.

The Modern Look. If you’re thinking to go for a modern look with comfort, lowering your furniture by either replacing or removing legs is an option. The same furniture could be repolished or repainted a different colour — could be re-upholstered.

