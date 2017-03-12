About A Boy: A young woman’s extraordinary journey to become the man she always wanted to be

Born in a conservative Haryanvi family in Gurgaon’s Subhash Nagar, Raj, then Maya, realised fairly early that he was different from girls of his age. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar) Born in a conservative Haryanvi family in Gurgaon’s Subhash Nagar, Raj, then Maya, realised fairly early that he was different from girls of his age. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar)

In the basement of an independent bungalow in Gurgaon’s Phase I, lies the studio of 28-year-old Raj Veer, a person who, until a year ago, did not exist. Maya Saini, the daughter of a Gurgaon-based construction contractor, began undergoing treatment in 2015 to change her sex from the one she was born into — a woman — to the one she identified more closely with — a man.

Today, as a result of extensive counselling, hormonal treatment over the last 18 months, and a sex reassignment surgery that took place in December, Maya is finally who she “always wanted to be”, both biologically and legally — a man named Raj Veer.

***

Raj, showing a photo from the time he was Maya. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar) Raj, showing a photo from the time he was Maya. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar)

Born in a conservative Haryanvi family in Gurgaon’s Subhash Nagar, Raj, then Maya, realised fairly early that he was different from girls of his age. While his female friends and two younger sisters loved their dolls and played “house”, Raj would be found outside with the boys, playing cricket or a game of marbles. “It was not just the games he played that set him apart from other girls. Even the clothes he preferred made me realise he was a little different,” recalls his mother, Geeta, sitting in their first floor-flat and sipping on a cup of tea. “While his sisters enjoyed wearing frocks and skirts, we would have to force him into these because he always wanted to wear pants and shirts,” she says.

However, it was when he was in Class VIII at the Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Jacobpura, where he was educated, that Raj realised the true extent of his difference. “My friends had reached that age when they started developing crushes on boys. I, however, started to develop feelings for girls,” says Raj. That phase was the most “confusing” and “terrifying” time of his life. “I thought there was something wrong with me. I knew there were others like me abroad, but I had not heard of anyone in India. I thought this was something that only people outside the country felt and understood. I resolved to earn a lot of money so that I could go abroad and live where I belonged,” says Raj.

Although Raj, then a schoolgirl, had confided in his four younger siblings — two sisters and two brothers — and some cousins about his “problem”, he hesitated to speak to the adults, fearing a backlash. However, the first adult he ever confided in when he was in Class XI — an uncle who he got along well with — changed his life forever. He accepted him for who he was, and went a step further. He referred him to a doctor in Delhi who conducted sex reassignment surgeries. “That doctor introduced me to a man he had operated on, who had opted to take on the identity of a woman. This was the first person I ever met who was like me. It gave me so much relief and reassurance, I will never forget that,” says Raj. “I realised there were so many others like me, from all parts of the country — Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, even Haryana. That changed my perspective,” he says.

The decision to change his sex, however, was made only in 2010, when Raj was on the verge of graduating from school. A single factor spurred him on in the decision — the fear of marriage — both his own, and that of the girl he loved.

Raj met Shivangee Kesar when the two were put in the same class in the ninth grade. The two quickly struck up a friendship, and became “absolutely inseparable”. “Even in school, we all knew that there was something different about Raj, who was Maya at the time,” says Shivangee, who is studying fashion design from a college in Gurgaon, “The girls would not treat him like one of them. Instead, they would flirt with him and treat him like a boy.”

Raj Veer with his mother Geeta. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar) Raj Veer with his mother Geeta. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar)

“A lot of the girls even came up to me and said that they had feelings for me, but I was only interested in Shivangee,” says Raj. When they were in the last year of school, Raj finally went up to his best friend and told her he “liked” her, asking her if she would consider a romantic relationship with him. “I rejected him at that point. I did like him, but he was a girl and I couldn’t see how it would work,” says Shivangee.

The rejection “scared” Raj. “We had both reached that point where the pressure for marriage would start building up. I could not imagine being married to a man. I had no feelings for men, I liked women. I feared that Shivangee’s family would get her married off and I would lose her forever. I realised that I would have to take a decision, because if I fought who I was any longer, I would end up unhappy and depressed. I had to do something for my happiness,” he says.

He had always dreamed of earning a “lot of money” to go abroad, but in 2010, it was for a different purpose. He needed the money to afford the treatment required for changing his sex from female to male. It took him seven years to put together the money and to win over Shivangee and her family. “I asked her to reconsider her decision in 2015, once I started taking the hormonal treatment and, this time, she agreed. We then went up to her family and explained the situation. They already knew me because we had remained best friends through the years. I told them that they could raise objections if they had any, but they were perfectly accepting of our relationship. Their only concern was our safety and happiness,” says Raj.

***

Raj Veer with his girlfriend Shivangee. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar) Raj Veer with his girlfriend Shivangee. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar)

The journey to “happiness and satisfaction”, however, entailed some opposition and a lot of hard work. In the last year of school, Raj began working part time at a stationery shop, undertaking projects of school children willing to pay someone to do their work. Once he graduated, he replaced this job with that of an art teacher at different schools in the city. In 2011, Raj opened his own store, where he sold stationery, but he continued to work as an art teacher. “I hired a man who would look after the shop during school hours, after which I would take over. June and July used to be the busiest, when children got holiday homework. I would often stay up all night completing the work,” he says.

The treatment required to change his sex, however, was not the only reason he worked so hard. “I also knew that I would have to tell my relatives about my decision, and I needed to ensure I was financially stable and independent when I did that because I had no idea what their reaction would be,” he says.

In 2015, when he had enough savings, Raj finally shut shop, and decided it was time to confide in his mother. “I felt like she was the only person I owed an explanation to,” he says. Uncertain of her reaction, Raj first tested waters by showing her an episode of the Aamir Khan show, Satyamev Jayate, which dealt with the concept of sex change. Her reaction, Raj says, was “completely positive”. “When I finally told her about my decision, she was very supportive. Her only concern was that there should not be any danger to my life. She was very worried about the surgery, but, beyond that, she had no problem with the whole transformation,” he says.

He had lost his father in 2011, and his mother’s assurance was the only thing he needed. His relatives and extended family objected, but it did not make Raj change his decision. “I was never very close to them in the first place, so I ignored them completely. They had done very little for us, even when my father was ill, so I did not think I needed to take them into consideration while making decisions about my life. I allowed them to say whatever they wanted, kept my distance, and never reacted. Eventually, they also backed off,” says Raj.

When Raj cut his waist-length hair in September 2015, a month after he began the hormonal treatment, his grandmother, Bimla Devi, was shocked. “I scolded her and asked her why she had done it,” says Bimla Devi, 76. “Initially, I told her that I had to cut it because I could not get Fevicol off my hair, but then, I told her the truth. She was very upset and did not speak to me for two months. I never pushed her — I was certain she only needed time, and I was right,” says Raj. Bimla Devi says, “I never even knew that it was possible for people to change who they were. This was the first time I was hearing about it. I was bound to take some time.”

As Raj began taking the hormones required for the transformation, his body started to change — his arms became “more muscular”, his voice “deeper”; facial hair emerged and fat developed around the stomach. Soon, it was no longer possible to hide the truth. “We did not evade the issue. When people asked, we told them the truth. Most were horrified, but we did not care because we owed them nothing,” says his mother.

In December, Raj finally underwent the surgery that transformed him biologically, giving him the genital organs of a man and signalling the culmination of a process that, in all, cost him over Rs 8 lakh. “The major work is done, but I am still taking hormonal treatment, and will have to do so for a few more years. If you see me two years later, the change will be even more obvious,” says Raj.

***

Today, Raj, who spent most of his life “figuring myself out”, is finally comfortable in his own skin. He has now given himself completely to his primary passion — art. After he closed shop in 2015, Raj decided to train in fine arts under a tutor and enrolled in a fine arts course from a college in Dehradun, which has made an exception in his case, allowing him to complete the course from Delhi. The studio in Gurgaon is where he spends most of his time, working on his own canvases or coaching school children and middle-aged housewives. His paintings are displayed on the studio’s walls, while his incomplete work, and that of his students, stand on easels. His shelves and the study table in the room hold a variety of books, from Chetan Bhagat novels to books about the art of Henri Matisse and Salvador Dali. A guitar also stands on a table. It’s his latest hobby and he is trying to learn how to play it.

***

As things fell in place, the reactions of his relatives and neighbours, which were once negative, quickly changed too. “At least 80 per cent of the negative opinions have now gone to the other extreme,” says Raj. His encounters with government officials, when he meets them to change his documents and identity, such as his Aadhar card and driving license, have swung between extremes. “When I go, at first, people think I am fooling them. They cannot believe that the picture on the document is mine, or that a woman can become a man. But, once they realise I am serious, most people are supportive,” he says.

At home, meanwhile, his grandmother’s latest concern is to get Raj married off to Shivangee at the earliest. “Who knows when I will die, I am getting old. I want to see at least one grandchild’s wedding before I die,” says Bimla Devi, as her grandson and his girlfriend look on fondly, admitting that they too dream of setting up a home together and starting a family soon.

But, before that, Raj wants to attain stability in his career. His journey has taught him the importance of patience, courage and persistence. In fact, the new name he picked for himself, he says, is a constant reminder of his journey, and his father, who succumbed to tuberculosis in 2011, before Raj told his mother about his life-changing decision. “Raj was a name I always liked, and when my father, Rajender, died in 2011, the name took on more significance because it made me feel connected to him. Veer, which means courageous, is a reminder of everything I have been through to get here, and be who I want to be,” he says.