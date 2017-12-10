A cold winter day: Of socks, quilts and bonfire nights

While writing and thinking of gajak and peanut chikki, I got such a yearning I hurried to the market and got some. You can call it research. (Illustration: CR Sasikumar) While writing and thinking of gajak and peanut chikki, I got such a yearning I hurried to the market and got some. You can call it research. (Illustration: CR Sasikumar)

Every winter afternoon, the peanut seller would park himself at the corner of our lane that led to Faiz Bazaar. On his wobbly wooden cart, the mungfali was kept warm over an earthen bowl of glowing charcoal and the peanuts had an earthy, smoky, rustic flavour that said, “Winter is here! Celebrate!”

Growing up in Purani Dilli, the summer months were relentless under the slow, creaking ceiling fans. Spring was like a flash of an eagle’s wing as it flew away. It was the winter months that we savoured like a precious gift from the gods. Today’s young do not like to hear stories of the good old days but as we all sit coughing in this oily, brown smog, I can tell you with certainty, our winters were so much more fun.

Of course, there was fog but it was a benign floating, pale grey smoke that would come rolling down the road towards you like a ghostly friend. It would envelop you and then just as suddenly, move on and I discovered it had a smell, a bit like wet raincoats.

Quilts announced the arrival of winter. They were dragged out and laid out to sun on charpais in the courtyard. Then, we’d hear the twangy arrival of the quilt-maker. They were stocky moustached village men, clad in white dhoti, kurta and a tilting turban. On their broad, plough-wielding shoulders, they carried a giant wooden bow with a thick steel string. They never called out as they strolled down the lane, they just twanged like Arjun about to fight the Kauravas. The quilts that had gone all lumpy were deconstructed in the veranda and the cotton pulled out. Then, the quilt-maker would twang away, turning the cotton fluffy again with the air filled with floating strands of white. The cotton stuffed into new covers, quick stitches with a giant needle and you had a soft, silky quilt to warm up your toes at night.

If you ask anyone to describe winter in one word, they would usually say socks, but then it quickly moves on to food. For me, it is the pale bitter taste of methi leaves in paranthas, sabzi and pakoras; shakarkandi chaat with the tang of lemon; aloo mungrey fry and the crumbly makki ki roti to scoop up the creamy sarson ka saag. In the month of Magh, Bengali mothers dutifully made the syrupy puli and pithay that we did not really like. We preferred peanut chikkis, and the chikkis that made your back teeth stick together.

Living in Daryaganj, Sunday afternoons meant the second-hand book bazaar, with the pavement covered with books from Dilli Gate to Golcha Cinema, like a vivid collage of book covers — fiction, non-fiction and those precious magazines like Life and National Geographic that we treasured. The books were often yellowed, with crumbly pages and rebound, so we always checked that the inside text matched the cover. There was no guarantee that the Agatha Christie on the cover won’t have something in Russian inside.

Winters were longer, stretching from early December to the final bite of icy winds in early February. They were also colder, and I have proof of that. It was New Year’s Eve in 1999 and we welcomed the new millennium clad in light sweaters. That had never happened before. Here’s another example of the winters dying on us. One morning in the 1980s, in a hurry to get to work, I forgot to put on socks and then stood at the bus stop convinced my toes had fallen off. By the time I got back home, the toes had turned pink with itchy chilblains and the trauma was so deep I still remember it was December. Last winter, I wore my lovely thick wool jacket only once and wanted to weep. I haven’t limped around with swollen toes in years and knocking knees, frozen noses and chattering teeth are so rare, you actually miss them.

I could write a history of the festivals, book fairs, music and theatre that have brightened up our winters. During my time in the university, colleges began festivals that were rather staid affairs. Even the beat groups on stage were sort of well-behaved — no head banging, no swirling hair and only some mild apologetic screaming. At the beat shows, I did learn to spot the acrid smell of marijuana that emanated from the huddle of faux flower-power kids in neon pajamas or super tight jeans, peace symbol necklaces dangling, who would lower their eyelids and drawl, “Cool!” They didn’t have “dude” or “bro” then.

Winter sharpened all our senses. The oranges were juicier, the apples crunchier and the roundabouts turned into bowers of fragrant flowers. Then, there were the special winter treats — gobhi parantha, daulat ki chaat, gajak and rewri. While writing and thinking of gajak and peanut chikki, I got such a yearning I hurried to the market and got some. You can call it research.

Winter festivals meant the warmth of the Lohri fire; singing Christmas carols in school. It also meant licking postage stamps for New Year greeting cards until your tongue was coated with glue. My most unforgettable winter festival experience happened on Makar Sankranti in Varanasi. I was staying at a guest house that stood right above Assi Ghat. The loud hum of a crowd woke me up at four in the morning. The pitch-dark steps were feebly lit by a few street lamps and in their light, hundreds of people were plunging into the icy river. They came out soaking wet, shaking uncontrollably and circled a banyan tree in another of the mysterious rituals of our pagan faith. Being Varanasi, the beggars had lined up and a chaiwalla was making a fortune pouring out cups of smoking hot tea. I still wonder how many of those obsessive pilgrims ended up with pneumonia.

Everything wasn’t perfect, of course. I do not miss having to crawl out from under the warm quilt to get ready for school and then the torture of baths. And all the cruel mothers and grandmothers who checked if the hot water and soap had been used. There is a family legend that one of my uncle’s friends couldn’t find his sleeveless sweater for weeks. Then, while going for his bi-monthly bath, he discovered that he had been wearing it all along.

