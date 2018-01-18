80% people play online games to relax

According to a survey, an user plays around 15-18 games per day and spends around 30 minutes every day on the platform. (Source: File Photo) According to a survey, an user plays around 15-18 games per day and spends around 30 minutes every day on the platform. (Source: File Photo)

People play online games to relax and de-stress, according to a survey.

The survey by Reycreo, a platform for easy and fun gaming experience, was conducted among 1,000 people to understand the lifestyle of an online gamer, read a statement.

It was found that just 20 per cent play games for fun and recreation, and 80 per cent want to play when they want to relax. As many as 37 per cent respondents play online games when they are travelling whereas 63 per cent of the respondents play while at home or at their workplace when they want to relax or de-stress.

The study also stated that about 76 per cent of the user base comprises of professionals and 14 per cent are students. Surprisingly, 10 per cent of loyal online gamers are senior citizens who play to overcome boredom and to pass time.

Apart from metros like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, users from tier-II cities like Patna, Indore, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Chandigarh, Kochi and Bhopal are the most active online gamers.

How frequently do people play online games?

On an average, an user plays around 15-18 games per day and spends around 30 minutes every day on the platform.

