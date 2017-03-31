I Watch You Watch Me

Alok Vaid-Menon Alok Vaid-Menon

Today a man on the street pointed to me and said,

“What the hell is that?”

I wanted to turn around,

tell him that I got this dress on sale

and I got this body for free

but you have been making me pay for both ever since.

Alok Vaid-Menon, a trans-feminine writer and artist based in New York City, writes, among other things, about not being able to speak in public about the violence young LGBT people experience. Today, Menon will present a show about trying to understand why people stare at them — and realising that they often see their own fears, repression and anxieties reflected back. The hour-long show, titled Watching Me/Watch You, will be held at OddBird Theatre and Foundation.

Along with Janani Balasubramanian, Vaid-Menon was part of a performance art duo called Dark Matter (now disbanded), performing at venues, such as La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club, Nuyorican Poets Café, and the Asian American Writer’s Workshop. “Narratives of transition are hard for me,” says Vaid-Menon.

The trans-narratives that are discussed today in the media are the ones where a male transitions to a female or vice versa, and the transition is understood as body-modification process. People start taking hormones, changing their names and appearances. “Transition assumes that there is a beginning and an end; and because I am neither a man nor a woman, for me, it is a state of transcendence, a continual becoming,” says the writer and artist.

Vaid-Menon, also a fashionista, knows that the independence to dress also comes at a price. “Every day, I’m realising that transpeople only matter when we are brave, inspiring, fabulous or fashionable. We can’t do that every day, it’s exhausting,” says the artist, adding, “And it costs money.” A fashion line, however, is on the cards.

There comes a surprising observation. “We get harassed a lot more in the US than in India. This is partly because people in the US don’t understand what I am, and say, ‘What is that? I don’t like it’. Whereas, in India, people say, ‘I know what that is and I don’t like it’. So, it’s a lot easier for me to live in India because there is at least a frame of reference for what I am,” says Vaid-Menon.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now