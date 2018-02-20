I am impressed with the food revolution in India, says chef Gary Mehigan

Chef Gary Mehigan makes his way to the subcontinent with Fox Life’s recent production, Masters of Taste with Gary Mehigan. (Source: Fox Life) Chef Gary Mehigan makes his way to the subcontinent with Fox Life’s recent production, Masters of Taste with Gary Mehigan. (Source: Fox Life)

Known best as one-third of the trinity judging arguably the most watched food reality show, Masterchef Australia, Chef Gary Mehigan makes his way to the subcontinent with Fox Life’s recent production, Masters of Taste with Gary Mehigan. On the show, he will scout Indian restaurants for the mastery that forms the bedrock of the rapidly evolving restaurant scene in the country, while also exchanging notes with chefs here. Excerpts from an interview:

How did you start cooking? Did you always want to be a chef?

I wanted to be an engineer or a pilot, but I quickly discovered that it was not the life for me. My grandfather was a chef, and I have memories around food and the time I spent with him. I decided to go to catering college in London and fell in love — both with the industry and a girl.

Tell us about your transition from the kitchen to TV?

Well, it wasn’t as instant as everyone might think. More than 20 years ago, when I was the Executive Chef at the Novotel Melbourne, and then Exec Sous at the Sofitel Melbourne, I did some guest appearances to promote the hotels. I enjoyed it, and was apparently quite good at it, and over time got the opportunity to do a show called Ready Steady Cook. From there, I was cast as the co-host of Good Chef Bad Chef, which led to a show called Boys Weekend with my friends, Manu (Feildel), Adrian (Richardson) and Miguel (Maestre). Just as we were completing the production, the casting call went out for Masterchef Australia, and the rest — as they say — is history.

Tell us about the show as well as the impetus for you to take it on?

I love India, and had been in discussions with Fox Life India, after doing a promo for their Food at Nine campaign back in June. We all threw around lots of ideas, and then they brought on the team at Endemol Shine, who came up with what we have now. It has been an amazing experience. I travelled to Mumbai and Delhi which carry a distinct food culture, and we have tried to capture the dining experiences of these cities. Through this show, I got to visit some of the finest restaurants and was amazed to see how these places are making use of modern and cutting-edge techniques to put the best gourmet on the table. I sneaked into their kitchens and learned the secrets behind their signature dishes. I will also reconstruct the recipes my way.

Through the course of the show, you’ve visited some of India’s finest restaurants. What about them surprised you?

As much as I am seriously impressed with the current food revolution in India, I am not surprised by it. Indians must be the most passionate people when it comes to food. No matter who I spoke to — from fine-dining chefs, street food vendors, home cooks like the Danda Project or Craft beer experts — it was always the same commitment to excellence, and sheer passion for food and feeding people.

Of all the chefs you met during the show, who did you think was the most promising?

I couldn’t pick one, that would be like choosing my favourite child. Some of the young guys like Kelvin Cheung, the team at Khar Social and Thomas Zachariah are showing some great innovation. But then you have the brilliance of Ranveer Brar, Manish Mehrotra, Atul Kochhar — the list goes on.

How prominent would you say Indian food is on the world map?

I think every city has at least one Indian restaurant, no matter how small. In London, there is one on just about every street corner, but I don’t think the food we see in these restaurants showcases the diversity of Indian cuisine. Much of it comes from the north, where a lot of your emigration happened. Hopefully, the dynamic food scene that is happening in India will begin to travel out to those who left the country many years ago, and perhaps are still cooking the same food they were then.

What’s your favourite Indian dish?

Masala dosa. I have it for breakfast most mornings. But then again, I love a good curry, and biryani is always a go-to dish.

Who in India would you like to cook for?

Do I only get to choose one person? I would love to cook for some of the wonderful chefs and cooks who so willingly gave their time to be on the show. And perhaps they might take away some tips and tricks from me. But most of all, it would be great to just sit around with a group of like-minded people and talk about food.

