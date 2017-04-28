Yoga may reduce symptoms of menstrual disorders

Shilpa Shetty’s yoga postures! (Source: File Photo) Shilpa Shetty’s yoga postures! (Source: File Photo)

Practicing yoga may enhance mood and reduce pain in women affected by menstrual distress associated with physical and psychological symptoms, says a study. For the study, the researchers carried out a systematic review of the published literature on yoga practice and common menstrual disorders.

Enhanced mood, reduced pain, increased wellbeing, and a heightened relaxation response were among the improved outcomes reported by women who participated in a yoga intervention, according to the findings published in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine.

Jennifer Oates of King’s College London assessed the evidence from 15 published studies on the effects of yoga practice on problems such as amenorrhea, oligomenorrhea, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and premenstrual dysphoric disorder.

A range of yoga interventions were used. Some studies used a combination of Asana, Pranayama, and other yogic relaxation or meditation techniques. All of the studies evaluated reported a beneficial effect and reduced symptoms.

“All included studies reported some change in their outcome measures, suggesting reduced symptoms of menstrual distress following a yoga intervention,” the study said.

