Yoga a way to realise one’s self, says Suresh Prabhu

Union railway minister Suresh Prabhu on Sunday stressed on the need to regularly practice yoga saying it is one of the way to realise one’s self.

“Yoga goes beyond asana. There is a lot more that goes into practising Yoga. Yoga is one of the ways of knowing

realising one’s self. Another way of realising goals is via music as it renders harmony between mind, body and soul,” Prabhu said.

He was addressing a gathering here as The Yoga Institute in suburban Santacruz celebrated the 88th birthday of Yogi Jayadeva Yogendraji with unveiling of the centenary logo of the institute.

Renowned santoor maestro Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, who too was present for the event said, Dr Jayadeva always viewed Yoga as a way of life and not just an exercise.

“He often used to share his pearls of wisdom like ‘To be famous is easy but to handle fame is difficult’. He used to advise us to avoid shouting and raising voice as anger overpowers self,” he said.

Hansa Jayadeva, director, The Yoga Institute said the centenary logo of The Yoga Institute has been designed to celebrate the mission as well as the vision of the oldest organised yoga institute in the world.

“Three generations of Yogis are relentlessly working to spread the knowledge of Yoga since 100 years. The Institute continues sharing practical applications of yogic ideals and making Yoga a way of life for millions across the globe,” she added.

