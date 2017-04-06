World Health Day’s 2017 theme is ‘Depression: Let’s Talk’

It is important that there is no discrimination and prejudice associated with depression, anxiety and so on, so people can talk more openly about it. (Source: File Photo) It is important that there is no discrimination and prejudice associated with depression, anxiety and so on, so people can talk more openly about it. (Source: File Photo)

The United Nations’ World Health Organisation celebrates World Health Awareness Day each year on April 7. This year, WHO’s year-long focus is on depression, that is touted to be one of the main reasons behind mental illnesses across the world.

This year’s theme Depression: Let’s Talk, aims to reach out and help people battling with the disorder. According to WHO’s latest estimates, between 2005-2015, there has been an 18 per cent increase in people dealing with depression, that is approximately 300 million people.

A lot of people around us, who probably come across as anti-social, withdrawn or aloof might not be socially awkward, unlike what you think. Chances are they might be dealing with issues that they cannot open up about because of the lack of support, taboo and stigma associated with depression.

Recently, after a Mumbai youth ended his life because he was depressed, many well-known personalities came out to voice their concern about depression. Comedy artists Mallika Dua, Biswa Kalyan Rath and Tanmay Bhat were among a few. They asserted that if someone around us are showing visible signs of depression, then it is important to render them assistance. Medication and medical help too, are available for people battling depression and its symptoms and suicide is never a solution.

According to WHO Director-General, Dr Margaret Chan, the alarming rise in the number of people dealing with this brain disorder is “a wake-up call” and it is probably time for countries to reconsider their approach towards mental health.

The World Health Awareness Day’s campaign this year is touted to focus on getting more people across the world dealing with depression to come forward and seek help. According to WHO, nearly 50 per cent of the population in high-income countries do not avail treatment. Further, only 3 per cent of government health budgets invest in ensuring proper mental health of the patients, varying from one per cent in low-income countries to five per cent in high-income countries.

According to Dr Shekhar Saxena, Director of the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse at WHO, treatment and healing begins when the person opens up and communicates to someone they trust in about their problems. It is important that there is no discrimination and prejudice associated with depression, anxiety and so on.

