World Health Day: What is psychotic, antenatal and postnatal depression?

If you know someone going through depression, try to understand that they are going through a feeling of blackness, lethargy, hopelessness, and loneliness. Being there for them is the kindest things you can do. (Source: Thinkstock Images) If you know someone going through depression, try to understand that they are going through a feeling of blackness, lethargy, hopelessness, and loneliness. Being there for them is the kindest things you can do. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Nearly everyone has felt sad or blue at some time or another in their life and feeling sad is a normal reaction to loss, life’s struggles or an injured self-esteem. There’s nothing unusual about it as it’s just a part of being human and feeling things. However, if the depression lasts for an extended period of time it can be a cause of concern as untreated depression can lead to suicide.

Clinical depression is an illness defined by feelings of hopelessness, worthlessness; loss of motivation; profound sadness, self-hatred, and sometimes suicidal thoughts. The major problem with depression is that the person on the outside may appear to be fine but on the inside he/she might as well be dead. On World Health Day with this year’s theme being ‘Depression: Let’s Talk’, Dr Bharat R Shah, professor, Department of Psychiatry, Somaiya Medical College & Research Centre, Mumbai talks about psychotic depression, antenatal depression and postnatal depression:

Psychotic depression: People suffering from psychotic depression lose touch with reality. They start experiencing hallucinations or suffer from delusions. In most cases, victims start believing that they are bad or evil, or that they are being watched or followed. A feeling of paranoia takes over – a feeling that everyone is against them or they are the cause of everything bad happening around them.

Antenatal and postnatal depression: Most women suffer from this form of depression and even though there’s nothing to be ashamed of, a majority of new moms shrug it under the carpet, in fear of the stigma surrounding it. After all, nobody wants to be called a bad mother! To put it straight, in such cases, the mom starts disliking her own child. One can experience increased risk of depression during pregnancy and in the year following childbirth.

If you know someone going through depression, try to understand that they are going through a feeling of blackness, lethargy, hopelessness, and loneliness. Being there for them is the kindest things you can do. Remember that depression is a real medical condition and says nothing about a person’s character, willpower, or value as a person.

