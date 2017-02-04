World Cancer Day: What do common cancer awareness ribbons stand for

February 4 is World Cancer Day. (Source: Thinkstock Images) February 4 is World Cancer Day. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

People around the world commemorate World Cancer Day on February 4, coming together to raise awareness about cancer and conduct discourses about its treatment and prevention. Started by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), the primary aim of the day is to ensure the prevalence of the illness is reduced significantly and deaths due to cancer are reduced by 2020. A pivotal part of these significant days are the awareness ribbons, used as a part of spreading awareness.

There are differently coloured and patterned ribbons with different meanings attached to them. They are symbolic and stands for the solidarity and support that we as a community are to render for a cause. There are ribbons of different colours and patterns that are used to spread awareness about different types of cancers.

It was after Penney Laingen, the wife of a hostage who was taken to Iran, who is known to have made ribbons significant in history. She wanted to see her husband return and when the others came to know about it, yellow ribbons were said to have sprung up in the US in 1979 in solidarity with her, for her husband’s release.

This World Cancer Day, stay safe and know the different ribbons that spread cancer awareness.

Purple ribbon

The purple ribbon is symbolic of pancreatic cancer, thyroid cancer, Alzheimer’s, cystic fibrosis, sarcoidosis awareness, ADD (Attention Deficit Disorder) etc.

Pink ribbon

Pink ribbon spreads breast cancer awareness. Charlotte Haley a breast cancer survivor is believed to the have designed the first breast cancer ribbon in 1992. It was peach in colour. Evelyn Lauder of the Estee Lauder cosmetics company, a breast cancer survivor herself, is known to have made the first “official” pink breast cancer ribbon pin.

White ribbon

White ribbon spreads awareness about bone cancer, blindness, hernia, congenital cataract problems, osteoporosis, postpartum depression, Severe Combined Immune Deficiency Disease (SCID), among others.

Lavender ribbon

Lavender ribbon spreads awareness about all types of cancer including gynaecological cancer, infantile spasms, Hypokalemic Periodic Paralysis, epilepsy awareness etc.

Teal and White ribbon

Teal and white coloured ribbon spreads cervical cancer awareness. Cervical cancer is a malignant tumour that starts in cervix cells.

Red and White ribbon

Red and White ribbon spreads awareness about head and neck cancer, oral cancer, aplastic anaemia and deep vein thrombosis.

Red ribbon

Red ribbons are for spreading HIV-AIDS awareness, cardiovascular diseases, burn victims, heart diseases, tuberculosis, substance abuse awareness, hemophilia and hypertension.

