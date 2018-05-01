World Asthma Day 2018: 6 asanas to ease the effects of asthma

World Asthma Day 2018: Asanas you can try to ease the effects of asthma. (Source: Getty Images) World Asthma Day 2018: Asanas you can try to ease the effects of asthma. (Source: Getty Images)

Wheezing, gasping for air, feeling a general tightness in the chest might be common symptoms for you if you suffer from asthma. A chronic breathing disorder, asthma causes the narrowing of the bronchial airways that hampers normal breathing. This contraction may be triggered by allergens like pollen, dust, leading to a decreased amount of airflow in the lungs.

While there are a plethora of treatments available for asthma, one, closer to home with many other health benefits is yoga. “Yoga asanas that focus on expanding the chest, open up the narrowed down air passage of the lungs and help ease the effects of asthma allergies”, says Reema Saikia, yoga instructor.

The breathing exercises that are prominently taught in yoga focus on slow inhalation and exhalation that build up the lung capacity. The intercostal or breathing muscles are also strengthened by yoga that can improve breathing. However, there are some specific asanas that you can try to get relief from asthma.

Bhujangasana or Cobra Pose

Back-bending exercises like bhujangasana help in the opening of the chest, expand the rib cage and improve lung capacity, says Seema Sondhi, yoga expert, The Yoga Studio.

Salabhasana or Locust Pose

This pose strengthens the back and the abdomen and opens up the chest. The final position of the body in this asana resembles a locust.

Ustrasana or Camel Pose

One assumes a camel-like posture in the Ustrasana and it works towards opening the front of your body, pectoral muscles and hip flexors. It engages the entire frontal region and the sides of the body and helps in toning and relaxing the airways.

While these asanas can be challenging for beginners, they can always start out with easy breathing exercises. Dr Anjali Sharma, yoga expert, Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, recommends specific ones to try out.

Tadasana or Mountain Pose

It involves standing and practising some stretches while giving special attention to regulating your breathing. Sondhi advises working more on the inhalation as patients tend to gasp for air while having an asthma attack and deep inhalation exercises can strengthen the muscles.

Kati Chakrasana

This pose improves the inhalation capacity and also gives the spine a nice stretch.

Pawanmukta Asana or Wind Relieving Pose

This asana involves lifting up the legs to a 90-degree angle from the floor while maintaining slow inhalation and exhalation of the breath. It also stretches the neck and the back, and relieves constipation.

Besides these, one can also try the Gomukhasana (Cow Face Pose), and Matsyasana (Fish Pose). Dr Sharma encourages animal form of breathing and Yogi Kriyas to get relief from asthma. She recommends Jal Neti, which is a form of nasal cleansing and involves passing salt water through one nostril and eliminating it out of the other.

Another kriya she recommends is Vaman Dhauti that includes vomiting out salt water, thereby cleaning the passages from where allergens can enter.

Regular practice of these asanas will help give relief, however, it is recommended to practise under the supervision of a teacher.

