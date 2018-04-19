8 fool-proof ways to lose weight without exercising

Going to the gym is advisable, but it’s not the only way to lose weight. (Source: File Photo) Going to the gym is advisable, but it’s not the only way to lose weight. (Source: File Photo)

Almost all of us are constantly looking for ways to lose weight. While some work hard for it, others just contemplate the efforts involved and push it away for another day. Daily visit to the gym is often regarded as the only solution to staying fit, but what most tend to overlook is the role diet and lifestyle has to play in the entire process. Yes, you heard us right, small changes in your diet can go a long way in helping you shed those extra kilos.

Here’s what you should start doing for a fitter body and mind:

Drink lots of water and carry a bottle with you

Drinking water has more benefits than one can imagine. Water is not only calorie-free but also helps in burning them. In fact, drinking water in regular intervals can help keep a check on your appetite. In case you are struggling to lose weight, drink water.

Carry a healthy snack in your bag

While you might be eating right for breakfast and lunch, it is generally during the evening that our resolve to eat healthy begins to falter. While it might seem too tempting to give into junk food, hold back. Carrying a healthy snack or even a handful of almonds is a healthy practice. Follow it.

Also, choosing the right time to snack is important. As the day proceeds, try to eat light and not snack on anything heavy.

Avoid aerated drinks

Drinking cold aerated drinks might seem too tempting during summers, but they have several harmful health effects. Loaded with sugar, these drinks are detriemental to health and a sure-shot way to weight gain.

Do not sit at your desk all the time

Sitting at the desk for long hours can lead to weight gain. Take a break and walk about, even if for a little while. A little effort goes a long way.

Cut down on alcohol

If you want to lose weight, try cutting down on alcohol. The calorie content reflects on the weight machine and it is only worse for those who drink heavily.

Eating at regular intervals

It is popularly believed that eating at regular intervals keeps metabolism high. At the same time, munching on something intermittently also works at a psychological level in keeping hunger pangs at bay.

Don’t skip breakfast

Breakfast is called the most important meal of the day for a reason. Having a balanced breakfast is extremely important and it sustains you throughout the day.

Control your screen time

Sitting still before the TV for long periods of time can lead to weight gain. Unplugging the television set, going out for walks in the park or any other form of outdoor activity is a better practice.

