Ways to counter winter chill

Common cold is pretty much around in winter, but it can be countered easily. Simple steps such as getting enough sleep, drinking plenty of water or a mug of lemon tea with a teaspoon of honey can help you keep cold at bay, suggest experts.

Amarjeet Bhatia, Chief Medical Officer at Doctor Insta, Prashant Bhatt, Consultant Internal Medicine, Columbia Asia Hospital, Patiala, and Mehar Rajput, Nutritionist and Dietician at Fitpass, have listed down some tips:

* Gloomy weather can induce your sugary and stodgy food intake, but try to balance it by including seasonal fruits and green vegetables in the diet. Also, do not overlook the benefits of adding jaggery in your daily meal as it makes your immunity stronger to fight daily health issues during winter.

* Vitamin D ingestion is vital in winter to feel energised. Soaking in the sun for half an hour daily can solve your purpose, but those who don’t have time for this can add eggs and fish in their meal to consume their dosage of Vitamin D.

* To beat winter blues, exercising is really important. It will not only help you stay active, but will also keep a check on your weight gain during winter.

* It is important to cover up. Go for multiple layers instead of one heavy jacket; synthetic fabrics and wool are better insulators. Take special care of areas like hands and feet, and head and neck.

* Add some spices to your daily diet. Spices tend to make a person feel warm and also provide strength to the immune system to fight against bacteria. You can add different spices like cinnamon, ginger, black pepper, cloves, cardamom, bay leaf and turmeric in teas, soups and hot chocolate.

