WATCH: Celebrity dietician Rujuta Diwekar debunks myths around coconuts, cashews and peanuts

One of the most common myths we have heard is how coconuts, peanuts and cashew nuts could be harmful for health. Consuming these foods might lead to an increase in the bad cholesterol levels in the body — we have been told, time and again, through countless WhatsApp forwards and the good and concerned people on the Internet. But it seems celebrity dietician Rujuta Diwekar has something to else to say.

Diwekar, who is known to be the go-to dietician for many like Kareena Kapoor Khan, the Ambanis, etc., uploaded a video on Facebook recently wherein she explains the most common myths surrounding these local foods. In a tongue-in-cheek manner, black marker pen in hand, the dietician explains the absurdity of these myths to the audience. She starts off by saying how we are time and again reprimanded by people to not eat coconut and its variants like coconut chutney, tender coconut, etc. “It’s, however, okay to have avocado on toast instead of coconut grated poha,” she says sarcastically. Through the video Diwekar tries to emphasise the fact that locally available foods like coconut, peanuts and cashews are, unlike what is widely propagated, good for health.

Diwekar is of the opinion that it is important we “eat out of our kitchen” or eat locally available foods. And debunking the myth that these common foods lead to increase in bad cholesterol, Diwekar said they, in fact, produce “phytosteroids, which help to regulate the cholesterol levels in the body, so in case, you have high bad cholesterol levels, these foods are in fact, what you must be eating.

