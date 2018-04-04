Vitamin C Day: 10 lesser-known foods containing the water-soluble nutrient

From leafy vegetables to pineapples, know the foods that contain Vitamin C. (Source: Pixabay) From leafy vegetables to pineapples, know the foods that contain Vitamin C. (Source: Pixabay)

Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid is a water-soluble vitamin, which acts as an antioxidant and helps protect cells from the damaging effects caused by free radicals of the skin and body. It also plays a vital role in the growth and repair of tissues and healing wounds. Vitamin C also helps the body make collagen, an essential protein found in skin and other connective tissues. The benefits of vitamin C are huge — it includes boosts immunity, regulates blood pressure level, protects against cardiovascular disease, eye diseases and prenatal health problems. Besides, it also helps prevent cancer and other skin-related diseases.

As we celebrate Vitamin C Day on April 4, Dr Sakshi Chopra, bariatric nutritionist, Jaypee Hospital, Noida, Dr Lovneet Batra, clinical nutritionist, Fortis Healthcare and Sonia Bakshi, Founder, Dance to Fitness Studio (DtF) list out the deficiency symptoms and the 10 unlikely foods that contain vitamin C.

Deficiency Symptoms

When the intake of vitamin C is inadequate, it leads to swollen or bleeding gums, slower healing of wounds, dry and splitting hair, rough and dry skin, swollen and painful joints, possible weight gain, lethargic feelings, recurrent infections and other changes in the skin.

Unlikely foods that contain Vitamin C

While most of us know that citruses fruits like oranges, lemons and limes contain a lot of vitamin C, their are other vegetables and fruits, which is also rich in it. These include:

* Green Chili: It is loaded with vitamin C and beta-carotene, which are great for the eyes, skin and immune system.

* Chili Pepper: A half-cup of chopped chili peppers contains about 107.8 mg of vitamin C. It helps relieve joint and muscle pain.

* Pineapple: A cup of pineapple contains 79 mg of vitamin C. It is also a good source of calcium and potassium.

* Strawberries: These are not only delicious, but are rich in vitamin C, manganese and other oxidants that have many health benefits.

* Broccoli: A 100 gms of broccoli contains 89.2 mg of vitamin C, K, iron and lots of fibre, all of which are good for your body and has cancer-fighting properties.

* Papayas: They are high in both vitamin C and A. Add them to your daily diet by including it in your yoghurt or smoothie.

* Kiwi: This small green fruit contains more vitamin c than orange. Plus, it is rich in flavonoids and is rich in potassium.

* Green leafy vegetables: Green leafy vegetables contain a high amount of vitamin C. You can include it your everyday diet.

* Mango: A 100 gms of mango contains 36.4 mg of vitamin C and are rich in antioxidants. It can be an awesome addition to smoothies.

* Sweet Potato: It is rich in vitamin c, beta-carotene and various minerals, all of which is essential for a healthy body.

Being a water-soluble nutrient, an excess of Vitamin C will cause no harm to your body, unlike vitamin D or E, which gets accumulated in the liver, says Dr Chopra.

