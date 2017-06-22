This dramatic birthing photo series is breaking the Internet for an unusual medical reason

The dramatic pictures bring to light that a newborn’s skull consists of several bones, and there are soft spots — or fontanels — where they meet. (Source: Kayla Reeder) The dramatic pictures bring to light that a newborn’s skull consists of several bones, and there are soft spots — or fontanels — where they meet. (Source: Kayla Reeder)

A lot happens when a woman gives birth to a child. The excruciating pain, the intangible happiness, the spacing heartbeat of other family members and the sure excitement is inexplicable. And so, it’s completely understandable why more and more couples hire a photographer to capture the plethora of emotions during childbirth. With time, along with maternity and newborn photo shoots, birth photo shoots have been gaining popularity. And one such photo series is going viral, because it shoes some really dramatic images of what could happen to a baby’s head immediately after childbirth.

Florida-based photographer Kayla Reeder, during a recent childbirth on Valentine’s Day, captured the stunning malleability of a newborn’s head that allows it to pass through mother’s cervix.

The moving black-and-white photos of Chris and Nikki’s son Graham are going viral because of a very strange reason – the unusual shape pf the newborn’s head. These photos show how soft the skull of a baby can be.

Over an email to the indianexpress.com, Reeder said, “Pushing took about an hour. Little man was a bit sideways so Mama had to work a little harder but no additional interventions were necessary”, highlighting how ecstatic and emotional the parents were. “Mama had immediate skin to skin with him and Dad showered them with love. The love and adoration and relief that he was finally here radiated through them.”

As Reeder kept clicking the photos, one such candid photo captured Graham’s head, which was shaped like an uneven cone just moments after he was brought out of the birth canal. “The moulding on Graham’s head was extra dramatic because of his position. His head was tilted a bit to the side so the molding isn’t centred and it caused his mama to push for a bit longer than if he would have been in a better position.”

However, the head took normal shape soon after. “Soon after birth, the molding went down and by few days old he had a perfectly shaped head.” He further added, “It’s no cause for alarm or concern in this case and his birth was in no way traumatic because of it.”

The dramatic pictures bring to light that a newborn’s skull consists of several bones, and there are soft spots — or fontanels — where they meet. A baby’s soft spots are covered by a thick fibrous layer, instead of a thick fully-formed skull bone.

And in case you are worried about your baby’s misshapen skull, don’t worry too much. “Your baby’s head shape will most likely even out on its own. But change s in the way you position your baby can minimise unevenness and hasten its resolution,” according to the Mayo Clinic website.

And if at all the uneven shape doesn’t improve on its won by the time your little one is four-month-old then with a little help from a doctor it can be resolved. “If unevenness doesn’t improve by age 4 months, your baby’s doctor might prescribe a moulded helmet to help shape your baby’s head,” the website adds.

All in all, do not spend too much time worrying about the shape of your baby’s head and miss some of the precious and beautiful moments about parenting. “In a few short months, better head and neck control will help your baby keep pressure more evenly distributed on the skull. “

