VIDEO: Why you should NEVER eat food after flies have sat on it

How many times have you seen a fly hovering over your food persistently or even sitting settling on it for a moment? Well, it is a common sight and most of us do resume eating the food after swatting the fly away. But is the food safe to eat? And what are the health implications when a fly does settle on the food?

A video not only answers these questions and also provides some excellent insight. It informs that flies vomit and slobber on your food. They are also capable of transmitting diseases. As is well known, flies are usually seen hovering over garbage and animal waste and according to a study in 2017 they also pick up pathogens on their lungs. This gets transferred to whatever surface they land on. The video also informs that since flies do not have teeth, they spit and throw up on their own food. A compound in their vomit and saliva break down the food so that the fly can eat it again. Well, in case you are disgusted, be assured that it doesn’t end here. While vomitting on the food, they also poop on it sometimes. And it is a female fly, then chances are she will also lay eggs. The longer a fly hovers around your food or sits there, more are the chances of harmful bacteria, parasites and viruses being transferred to your food.

If you are wondering what is the solution, well it is easy. When you see a fly near your food swat it away immediately. Do not let it settle on your food. And if it does, even if temporarily then to be on the safe side, avoid eating that.

Take heed and act accordingly the next time you see a fly on your food.

