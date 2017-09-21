VIDEO: This 7-year-old girl’s HEART comes out of her chest EVERY TIME she laughs or coughs

Virsaviya Borun’s condition is medically called ectopia cordis, which results in complete or partial displacement of the heart outside her chest. (Source: Virsaviya Rarrior/YouTube) Virsaviya Borun’s condition is medically called ectopia cordis, which results in complete or partial displacement of the heart outside her chest. (Source: Virsaviya Rarrior/YouTube)

We can all touch the left side of our chest and feel the rhythmic thumping of our hearts. But imagine being able to actually touch and feel your heart? As unbelievable as that sounds, there is a condition called Pentalogy of Cantrell — a very rare congenital state that causes problems in body organs, including diaphragm, lower sternum, abdominal wall and pericardium. And, in the case of an adorable little girl living in Florida, her heart starts beating rapidly outside her body the moment she giggles.

An unsettling video of young Virsaviya Borun, showing her condition, has been put up on YouTube, leaving many lost for words. According to Daily Mail, little Borun was originally from Russia and shifted to Florida with her single mother, who takes care of her. When her story went viral in 2015, she had said, “I know why I have a heart outside. Because Jesus want to show he can make special things like me.”

Interestingly, the seven-year-old girl also goes by the Biblical name Bathsheba. In what is a condition that figures suggest happens in an estimated 5.5 in one million live births, her intestines are also outside her body. While doctors had told her mother Dari Borun that her daughter would die, she has grown up into a girl who loves Beyoncé and art classes.

Her condition is medically called ectopia cordis, which results in complete or partial displacement of the heart outside her chest.

In one of the videos up on YouTube, the hand of a woman, presumed to be her mother, is seen fondling her heart while she coughs.

Watch the video here.

