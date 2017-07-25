Use turmeric for anti-ageing, healing and exfoliate blackheads

Turmeric has been used by generations because of its antiseptic and antibacterial properties. (Source: File Photo) Turmeric has been used by generations because of its antiseptic and antibacterial properties. (Source: File Photo)

Widely used in the Indian kitchen, turmeric, also called king of spices, is beneficial in many ways. The curcumin in it, a bioactive element present in it, has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. From healing burns and cuts to controlling the process of aging, experts have rated the spice high for its uses.

Vishal Bhandari, Founder, at http://www.soultree.in and Ragini Mehra, Founder at beautysource.in, have listed the uses of turmeric:

* Turmeric has been used by generations because of its antiseptic and antibacterial properties. It heals wounds and helps in keeping infections at bay.

*Anti-aging Curcumin, a major component of turmeric, has strong antioxidant properties, that inhibits free radical production, and hence controls aging by protecting cells from damage. Turmeric also helps stimulate new cell growth.

* Turmeric not only fights pimples and breakouts, but regular use can also clear acne scars and inflammation.

* Turmeric lessens the oil secretion by the sebaceous glands, and helps in keeping infections at bay.

* It is a great exfoliator and gives a youthful glow to the skin.

* There are number of face masks that could be prepared at home using turmeric.

Exfoliation face scrub: Mix one teaspoon of turmeric powder with water, milk or yoghurt to form a wet paste. Gently scrub paste on damp face in circular strokes. Rinse with cool water. It will gently exfoliate blackheads, soften skin and tighten pores.

Glowing face mask: Mix one teaspoon of turmeric powder with one teaspoon honey and milk to form a wet paste. Leave the mask for 10 to 15 minutes and let it dry. Rinse with cool water, scrubbing gently to remove. It will improve skin texture, diminish wrinkles and even out skin tone.

Hydrating face mask: Mix one teaspoon of turmeric powder with an egg white, one teaspoon olive oil to form a paste. Leave the mask for 10-15 minutes and let it dry. Rinse with lukewarm water. It will tighten and tone the skin and give you a glow by locking in moisture.

