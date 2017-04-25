Troubled by toothache? Here’s how you can avoid it

There’s nothing worse than a toothache. (Source: Thinkstock Images) There’s nothing worse than a toothache. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Look for fluoride in toothpaste, limit acidic drinks, and get your teeth cleaned every six months to keep teeth strong and healthy, say experts.

Saurabh Gupta, Prosthodontist and Dental Surgeon at SouthEx Dental, New Delhi, and Unnati Gupta, Nobel Fellow and Senior Implantologist, list down some basic rules for dental hygiene.

* Use dental floss or interdental brushes: Use a slow and gentle up and down motion to floss once a day – preferably at night.

* Look for fluoride in toothpaste: Always use a toothpaste which contains fluoride as it helps harden tooth enamel and reduces risk of cavities.

* Limit acidic drinks like soft drinks, cordials and packaged fruit juices, sugary food. One should avoid over indulgence in sweet foods like candies and chocolates.

* Get your teeth cleaned (scaling) every six months to one year as advised by the dentist. This would keep gums healthy and strong, and helps detect any cavity formation or any other abnormality before it can cause any problem to you.

* For dental implants, go for cleaning to the dentist every year along with routine.

* Do not use toothpaste for cleaning removable dentures. Use a soft toothbrush to clean under running tap water – mild soap may be used. Always remove dentures from the mouth and clean.

