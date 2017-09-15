Travellers moving on from selfie to ‘welfie’ : Survey

Cute female friends taking a selfie with their smart phone while doing yoga at a park. (Source: Thinkstock.com) Cute female friends taking a selfie with their smart phone while doing yoga at a park. (Source: Thinkstock.com)

Taking inspiration from celebrities, young travellers are now more likely to upload sweaty workout selfie (welfie), reveals a survey. The survey, conducted by online accommodation booking website Hotels.com, stated that young travellers are swapping beaches and beers for ‘welfies’. It also shows that the rise of the ‘activacation’ is due to ‘fitfluencers’, read a statement.

Young holidaymakers are now more likely to upload a photo of them engaging in outdoor sports (15 per cent) than a swimwear shot (10 per cent). The survey of 8,400 adults across 28 countries, was carried out by OnePoll between March 31 to June 21.

Indian travellers admit that they use exercise to meet new people (38 per cent) and explore new places from an alternative perspective (29.8 per cent). Wanting to keep a jolly mood through the vacation (55 per cent) and keeping a check on holiday weight (32.7 per cent) also ranked highly as reasons for workout motivation.

Many Indian holidaymakers are happy to give up top-notch food (75.6 per cent), relaxing (61 per cent), sightseeing (36.6 per cent) and even alcohol (15.3 per cent) to get their fitness fix on vacation.

While men seek to take part in extreme physical activities on vacation, such as boxing (17.2 per cent), beach hiking (36.6 per cent) and wakeboarding (19.9 per cent), the majority of Indian women are opting for holistic wellness holidays with meditation (53.2 per cent), laughter yoga (40.3 per cent) and pilates (45.8 per cent) topping the activacation agenda.

Jessica Chuang, Hotels.com Director, Regional Marketing Greater China, SEA, and India, said: “Fitness options are now so important that millennials are choosing hotels based on how they’ll help them keep fit on vacation – and hotels are really upping their game.”

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App