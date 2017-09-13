Tips to keep in mind before going for facial rejuvenation

You need to give your face and yourself at least six to eight weeks before you make your first appearance this wedding season. (Source: Thinkstock Images) You need to give your face and yourself at least six to eight weeks before you make your first appearance this wedding season. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Before opting for botox, natural fillers and other facial rejuvenation procedures, it is important to plan it all out and make some well informed choices, say experts.

Ravi K. Mahajan, cosmetic surgeon at Amandeep Hospital and Sachin Chavre, plastic surgeon at Fortis Hospital, have listed out few steps that should be taken before you go for the procedures:

* Finding the right expert: A good cosmetic surgery clinic will guide you with the help of qualified professionals and help you choose the right procedures, without going overboard.

* Plan well ahead of time: You need to give your face and yourself at least six to eight weeks before you make your first appearance this wedding season. Whether it is a laser procedure, botox or filler that you need, don’t leave it to the last moment. It takes a couple of weeks or more for the procedure to give you optimal outcome.

* Treatments to consider: Dermabrasion, micro dermabrasion, facelift, eyelifts, laser skin resurfacing, photo rejuvenation, thermage, botox or filler, liposculpturing: and lip fillers.

* Carefully plan home skincare routine: Once you have gotten the procedure of your choice done, it becomes important to know about the after care for your skin. Take advice from your doctor and make sure that you exfoliate, moisturize and protect your skin from any infections by keeping it clean.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App