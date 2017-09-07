Tips to healthy eating

Essential vitamins and minerals that keep the body functioning and the immune system strong. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Essential vitamins and minerals that keep the body functioning and the immune system strong. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Following a traditional diet plan with the right amount of fruits, vegetables, properly prepared grains and mindfully selected sources of poultry and meat, can ensure good health, say experts.

Mahesh Jayaraman, medical researcher, therapist, health advisor and co-founder of health platform Sepalika.com, and Ishika Sachdev, nutritionist, list some things to keep in mind.

Eat properly soaked and prepared staple foods, such as cereals (rice, maize, millet, sorghum, wheat and barley), starchy roots (potatoes, sweet potatoes, cassava and yams) and starchy fruit (plantains), at least once a day, as a source of energy and to provide the body with necessary vitamins and minerals.

Consume legumes such as beans, peas, lentils, groundnuts (including peanut butter) and organic and fermented soybeans to develop and repair the body and also to build up strong muscles.

Eat animal and milk products, preferably grass-fed whenever available, regularly to strengthen muscles and the immune system.

Eat vegetables and fruit every day. They supply the essential vitamins and minerals that keep the body functioning and the immune system strong.

Water intake: Drink sufficient water, at least 10 glasses a day.

Before all meals, take 7-10 deep slow breaths. Take this time to prepare your body for the food you are about to eat and to get your body into parasympathetic mode for optimal digestion and nutrient assimilation.

Chew properly: All food should be made into liquid before swallowing. Remember, your carbohydrates begin to digest in your mouth and not in your stomach. Do not take this step lightly.

