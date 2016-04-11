This Navratra, fast the healthy way

During Navratras, it’s important to choose healthy foods for yourself. (Source: Thinkstock Images) During Navratras, it’s important to choose healthy foods for yourself. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Don’t let all the fried food and sweets during Navratra fasting sway you off your heath goal. Go for boiled, roasted and baked food for healthy fasting, says an expert.

Nutritionist Anjali Hooda Sangwan lists how one can maintain a healthy lifestyle during Navratras, a nine-day Hindu celebration.

* Don’t fall for fried snacks and fried potatoes that are so common and increase your body inflammation leading to weight gain.

* If you prefer potatoes, then have roasted or boiled one medium-sized potato per day with rock salt.

* Have ramdana ladoo also called amaranth cakes in moderation, since they are sweet, try the ones with pure jaggery or organic honey.

* Go for roasted flaxseed with your favourite fruit.

* Gluten-free flour buckwheat flour chapatti/bread. It is great for weight loss too in everyday life.

* Sendha namak or rock salt is great low sodium pure salt which should be used anyway in everyday cooking.

* Fox nuts (or makhana) are a rich source of protein and carbohydrate. Best eaten roasted and sprinkled with rock salt or sendha namak. But avoid the fried one.

* Eat high fibre and high pectin fruits like apples and pears.

* Increase intake of water and increase detoxing by having herbal teas like jasmine and dandelion root tea.

