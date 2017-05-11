The Internet is swearing by this method of blackhead removal, but it’s not for the faint-hearted

Get rubbing people! (Source: Reddit) Get rubbing people! (Source: Reddit)

There is no denying the amount of time, energy and money that is pored (excuse the pun) into looking beautiful. From ridding oneself of the slightest of wrinkles to removing those pesky blackheads, many are willing to go the extra mile for their beauty regime, and there is no dearth of advice in the online space.

The obsession that people have with what’s underneath the skin – and we’re not being philosophical about it – is also no small feat. How else would you explain the millions of views that videos showing pus and sebum being popped out of the epidermis. Take the video on Facebook that shows a close-up of a blackhead removal process, for instance. It has more than 26 million views, and still counting.

Well, the latest fad to make waves online is something called ‘skin gritting’. Shared by members of SkinAddiction community on Reddit, this three-step process is said to be extremely effective in blackhead removal. People have also been sharing photos of the so-called grits – the debris that collects in the pores – peppered across their hands, which actually look like tiny black bugs, but we’re assured they’re anything but.

To be fair, the posts are actually two years old, but sometimes things get lost, and this method seems to have suddenly resurfaced.

According to the many threads, you first use an oil cleanser (OCM, which is basically a mixture of mineral oil and castor oil), followed by a clay mask, then clean that up to apply another round of oil cleanser, but this time rigorously massage your skin. This is supposed to tease the blackheads and sebaceous filaments out of your skin. Those who complained the method didn’t quite work, addition of castor oil to the cleanser was advised.

According to a Redditor, this is how the person goes about the routine: “First I take off my sunscreen with baby oil on a cotton pad and then wipe off with a wet cotton pad. Then I put more baby oil directly on my skin and leave for a few minutes. Then I just gently massage in circles for about a minute to two minutes. I feel things pop out of my nose and chin (where my SFs and closes comedones are). A lot of times I get clear plugs with white gunk on them, but lately I’ve been getting more clear plugs with black gunk on them.”

There are some doubters of course, and dermatologists say that clay is good for exfoliation, but the rigorous rubbing could be irritating for your skin. “Clay is known to have the ability to grab the debris and then lift it out of pores,” Elizabeth Tanzi, MD, told Refinery29. In addition, dermatologist Rebecca Kleinerman told Business Insider, “I think theoretically it makes sense but I would be very careful not to abrade skin by too vigorously exfoliating, as this may disrupt the skin barrier and cause an irritant contact dermatitis”.

