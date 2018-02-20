TB vaccination: New study rekindles hope to prevent sustained infections

The research is being considered as a significant leap in controlling tuberculosis (TB), which kills around 4.8 lakh Indians every year and more than 1,400 every day. (File photo) The research is being considered as a significant leap in controlling tuberculosis (TB), which kills around 4.8 lakh Indians every year and more than 1,400 every day. (File photo)

A clinical study on tuberculosis vaccines, showing encouraging evidence on prevention of sustained infections in high-risk adolescents, will be presented at the 5th Global Forum on TB Vaccines, to be inaugurated by Union minister of science and technology Dr Harsh Vardhan in Delhi Tuesday.

The research is being considered as a significant leap in controlling tuberculosis (TB), which kills around 4.8 lakh Indians every year and more than 1,400 every day. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about one-third of the world’s population have latent TB infection – infected by the bacteria but cannot transmit the disease.

A prevention-of-infection Phase 2 trial, conducted in Western Cape province of South Africa, has shown that sustained inoculation with the Bacille Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine could significantly reduce sustained TB infections in adolescents. Introduced in 1921, BCG is the only vaccine currently licensed to prevent TB.

The study’s principal investigator, Mark Hatherill, who is also the director of the South African Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative (SATVI) at Cape Town, said, “We believe the results from this novel trial design will provide significant scientific benefit to the field in understanding TB infection.”

