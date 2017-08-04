Swine flu death toll rises to four in Chandigarh

The infections in Yangon are from the same strain that was first identified in 2009, when a global pandemic broke out that US scientists believe may have killed up to 575,000 people. (Representational image) The infections in Yangon are from the same strain that was first identified in 2009, when a global pandemic broke out that US scientists believe may have killed up to 575,000 people. (Representational image)

A 35-YEAR-OLD woman who was H1N1 positive died at GMCH in Sector 32 on Thursday, taking the total number of swine flu deaths in the city to four this year. One more fresh case of swine flu was reported on Thursday, officials said. The total number of positive cases mounted to 18. Alarmed by the sudden rise in swine flu cases, the Chandigarh health department is planning to set up screening wards in all major government hospitals and start special screening OPDs in civil dispensaries to prevent the spread of swine flu cases in the city.

“The present situation is not worrying. But we are expecting a further rise in cases in the coming days. We are taking all steps to prevent the spread,” Dr Gaurav Aggarwal, UT’s Anti Malaria Officer, told Chandigarh Newsline. “We are working to set up screening wards in the civil hospitals and special screening OPDs in civil dispensaries so that we can diagnose the suspected patients early.”

For the health department, the worry is that the patients who have died so far due to swine flu reach hospital at the terminal stage. “When the patients reach the hospital late, it becomes very difficult for the doctors to manage such cases,” said a health official. “The victims who died had other diseases as well.” About the fresh death of swine flu at GMCH on Thursday, the health department said that the woman, a resident of city’s Sector 52, was also suffering from tuberculosis (TB) and she had suffered a septic shock — a condition in which blood pressure drops heavily after infection — after she underwent an abortion a few days ago. “The patient was initially admitted to civil hospital in Sector 45, from where she was referred to GMCH in Sector 32. She died on Thursday morning,” said Dr Aggarwal.

The health department also gave vaccines to 11 people who had come in contact with the woman.

The health officials said a 30-year-old woman from Sector 38 had been tested positive on Thursday. On Wednesday, three fresh cases of swine flu were reported in the city, including the woman who died at GMCH on Thursday. The total number of swine flu cases has reached 18 in the city.

After the rise in swine flue cases, an alert has already been issued in the city’s government and private hospitals. All of them have been asked to keep a close watch on influenza-like illness (ILI) symptoms in all the patients and report to the health authorities on a daily basis. Besides swine flu, the number of malaria cases in the city has reached 36 so far. There are 21 cases of dengue and 66 cases of chikungunya in the city.

