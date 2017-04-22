Super 7 health benefits of mint leaves or pudina in summers

Oranges with glass of juice and green mint leaves Oranges with glass of juice and green mint leaves

Pudina (mint leaves) aids in digestion, improves oral health, treats cold and more, say experts.

JLN Sastry, Head of Healthcare Research, Dabur Research and Development, and Parameshwar Arora, Senior Ayurveda Consultant, Sir Gangaram Hospital, Delhi have shared a list of benefits you can get from pudina.

* Mint leaves are loaded with anti-oxidants and phytonutrients which provide relief to the stomach muscles and help in digestion. It soothes the stomach instantly and works wonders when it comes to treating tummy troubles. For example, pudina chutney that is served with samosa is not only just to enhance our taste buds but for better digestion of the junk food.

* The herb is a naturally soothing substance, so it can alleviate the inflammation and temperature rise that is often associated with headaches and migraines.

* Improving the health of a person’s mouth is a well-known benefit of mint. Since it has germicidal qualities and quickly freshens breath, it adds to oral health by inhibiting harmful bacterial growth inside the mouth and by cleaning the tongue and teeth.

* Pudina can become your go-to ingredient to treat cough and cold.

* The anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties work wonders for acne-prone skin. Also, when applied topically, mint has the effect of calming and cooling the skin affected by insect bites, a rash or other reactions.

* Pudina is one of those herbs which not only has general benefits but also has therapeutic values. If people have any kind of digestion problem like gas formation, indigestion, vomiting and diarrhoea, pudina can be used effectively in different formats.

* In any person if there’s a tendency of bloating, abdomen pains, nausea or vomiting on empty stomach or after food, consuming pudina can be an effective remedy. For this purpose, pudina leaves can be consumed after being soaked in water or can be used in the form of arq (made by distillation process) or in the form of juice from leaves.

