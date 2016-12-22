Study shows elderly treated by female doctors have better survival chances

For the study, the team analysed data from more than one million Medicare beneficiaries aged 65 years or older and hospitalised with a medical condition. (Source: Thinkstock images) For the study, the team analysed data from more than one million Medicare beneficiaries aged 65 years or older and hospitalised with a medical condition. (Source: Thinkstock images)

In a surprise finding, a team of Harvard University researchers including one of Indian origin has found that elderly patients treated by female physicians are less likely to die within 30 days of admission, or to be readmitted within 30 days of discharge, than those cared for by male physicians.

The study, published online in JAMA Internal Medicine, indicated that potential differences in practice patterns between male and female physicians may have important clinical implications.

“The difference in mortality rates surprised us. The gender of the physician appears to be particularly significant for the sickest patients,” said lead author Yusuke Tsugawa, research associate at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Massachusetts.

For the study, the team analysed data from more than one million Medicare beneficiaries aged 65 years or older and hospitalised with a medical condition.

The findings showed that the patients, if treated by a female physician, had a four per cent lower relative risk of dying prematurely and a five per cent lower relative risk of being readmitted to a hospital within 30 days.

The association was seen across a wide variety of clinical conditions and variations in severity of illness.

If male physicians could achieve the same outcomes as their female colleagues, there would be 32,000 fewer deaths each year — a number comparable to the annual number of motor vehicle accident deaths nationally, the researchers estimated.

“Our findings suggest that the differences matter and are important to patient health. We need to understand why female physicians have lower mortality so that all patients can have the best possible outcomes, irrespective of the gender of their physician,” added Ashish Jha, professor of Health Policy and director of the Harvard Global Health Institute.

“But women physicians are usually treated very differently — they are less likely to be promoted and are generally paid less than their male counterparts,” Jha rued.