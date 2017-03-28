Shilpa Shetty Kundra on why it’s important to take care of your gut

Shilpa Shetty spoke about the benefits of probiotics. Shilpa Shetty spoke about the benefits of probiotics.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who has been wowing her fans with mouth-watering recipes, health, beauty and fitness tips, is now the brand ambassador of a probiotic dairy brand. Looking stylish and sophisticated in a grey Avaro Figlio minidress accented with a Furla bag and Reiss stilettos, the actress launched Yakult’s probiotic product and shared its health secrets and benefits on March 28 at a press meet in the Capital.

In light of the fact that India is grappling with lifestyle disorders and health issues due to unbalanced diet, stress, lack of sleep, inadequate physical activity, irregular working hours and improper nutrition, there is an urgent need to find solutions that can counter the growing threat. Spreading awareness about how the wellness of our intestinal system is essential to improve immunity, Shilpa said, “I was intrigued to know that a healthy intestine is the key to good health not only because it is responsible for absorption of nutrients but also for the fact that more than 70 per cent of the immune cells are found there.”

“We take care of all our body parts — eyes, ears, nose, throat, kidney, liver, stomach, but we tend to ignore intestines — and that takes a toll on most of us,” she added.

The 41-year-old shared that there’s a stark difference between yogurt and probiotics. “As compared to yogurt, probiotics are a good source of live bacteria and if you consume it on a daily basis, you won’t be vulnerable to fever, cough, cold and other health issues.” To put the spotlight on the goodness of the guts through probiotics, she lightheartedly added, “In fact, I keep joking with my family, if you have guts, try Yakult.”

As it was also the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Kundra gorged on desserts at the event. Sharing a sneak peek on Instagram, she wrote: “Happy Gudi Padwa.. Binge! Fresh HOT crispy jalebis with Rabdi were irresistible..I’m only human! (Puppy dog eyes) Enjoyed crunching on it… tomorrow will have to do crunches.”

Speaking on the association with the Bollywood celebrity, Minoru Shimada, managing director said, “We are proud to have Shilpa Shetty as our brand ambassador as she is synonymous with good health, fitness and an active lifestyle. Shilpa is completely in sync with ‘Shirota-ism’ — our core ideology which focuses on the idea of “prevention being better than cure” and “a healthy intestine that leads to a long life”.

Dr Neerja Hajela, general manager, also went on to share the plus points of probiotics. “The intestine harbours 100 trillion organisms which weigh almost 2kg and are referred to as the ‘forgotten organ’. Unbalanced diet, stress, unhygienic conditions, antibiotics, lack of sleep and pollution can disturb the balance of the intestinal flora which negatively influences our immunity making us prone to infection. Probiotics modulate the intestinal flora in restoring the balance and thereby improve health and prevent disease.”

