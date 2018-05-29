Sitting for long hours is setting you up for heart risks, diabetes, stress and back problems; here’s how

When a person sits in one place for long, the stress levels increase. (Source: Getty Images) When a person sits in one place for long, the stress levels increase. (Source: Getty Images)

If there is a constant ache in your neck, sitting at your desk for long hours may be one of the reasons. Besides this, uninterrupted sitting for a long period of time can lead to a number of health problems.

Dr Naveenchand Dambekodi, consultant orthopaedic and joint replacement surgeon, Columbia Asia Hospital, says that half of the patients that come to him complaining of back problems are corporate sector employees.

Sitting for more than eight hours can lead to postural problems like disc damage, strained neck and swayed back in the long run. It can also lead to some other serious health concerns like:

Heart problems

Sitting for long hours can lead to high blood and increased cholesterol levels. These conditions can lead to various heart problems.

More chances of diabetes

Lack of movement by the body leads to a slower response of cells in the body muscle to insulin produced by the pancreas. Thus, they produce more insulin that can cause diabetes.

Muscle degeneration risk

In order to maintain strength and flexibility of the muscles, it is important to use them or the muscle fibres can weaken and break down. Sitting for long at your desk can lead to developing hyperlordosis, tight hips, and lump glutes.

Elevated stress levels

When the muscles are indulged in movement, breathing quickens that increases the oxygen supply to the brain and blood. This releases mood-enhancing hormones, called endorphins that help you feel happy, thereby reducing stress. However, a sedentary lifestyle leads to elevated stress levels.

Back problems

Long hours of sitting can lead to imbalances in the spinal structure including disc damage, inflexible spine, strained neck, sore shoulders and back. While physiotherapy is recommended to deal with the pain, some easy exercises can help correct the damage.

Perform Yoga

Several yoga postures engage almost all the muscles in the body giving them a good work up. Performing yoga asanas in the morning and evening can be beneficial.

Take a stroll

Instead of sitting at your desk the whole day, make sure that you take a five-minute stroll every hour to improve your blood circulation.

Stretch now and then

Make sure to stretch your limbs now and then, while sitting. When you are at home, stretch hip flexors every morning/evening for five minutes.

Correct posture

A number of back problems can be avoided with the right sitting posture. Try sitting in an upright position without crouching and make sure you give your back a good rest.

Neck exercise

Performing neck exercises can help relieve the stiffness. While sitting straight, drop the head slowly to one side, then the other. Performing this daily for five minutes can help provide relief.

