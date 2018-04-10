Russian woman embalmed alive; dies in agonizing pain

A Russian woman dies as she was embalmed alive. (Source: Thinkstock) A Russian woman dies as she was embalmed alive. (Source: Thinkstock)

A 27-year-old Russian woman was embalmed alive when she went for a routine surgery in a local hospital in Ulyanovsk, a city in western Russia. Ekaterina Fedyaeva who was supposed to be on saline drip was given formaldehyde-based drip that is used to preserve dead bodies from rotting.

Reportedly, Fedyaeva underwent excruciating agony and convulsions for two days before falling into a coma. According to Russian media reports, she was advised to take a routine laparoscopic procedure to remove the cysts. During the operation, the medical staff of the hospital made a horrible blunder and instead of administering saline solution, injected Fedyaeva formalin, a solution that contains formaldehyde.

Fedyaeva faced a lot of stomach pain and yelled for help. While talking to a Russian media organisation Fedyaeva’s mother-in-law, Valentina Fedyaeva, said that after the operation, Fedyaeva told her mother, “Mom, I’m dying,” but her mother thought that she was just complaining. As the drip started reacting, her organs started to fail and was soon connected to ventilator (life support machine) to keep her alive.

Reportedly, after realising this life-threatening mistake, in a desperate attempt, the hospital used 52 drugs to save their patient and was also flown to the Moscow hospital, but tragically died. A criminal case has been instituted against medical personnel for causing death by negligence. The chief doctor of the Ulyanovsk hospital, where the operation was conducted, was fired.

Выражаю искренние соболезнования родным и близким Екатерины Федяевой.Это большая трагедия!Мы окажем всю необходимую помощь семье. Все виновные должностные лица уже понесли ответственность,продолжают работать следственные органы. — Рашид Абдуллов (@abdullovrashid) April 5, 2018

The Minister of health, family and social well-being for the Ulyanovsk region, Rashid Abdullov, tweeted about this incident and expressed his “sincere condolences”.

